Los Aguachiles
Calle 34, Centro, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
| +52 81 2035 6641
Photo by Franco Larrine
Sun - Sat 12:30pm - 9pm
Los AguachilesThis Playa del Carmen restaurant takes its name from a traditional Mexican dish known as aguachile: chili-marinated shrimp with lime juice, onion, and sometimes other ingredients that lend it a strong, spicy-citrus flavor. With its open-air setting and laid-back, beachy style, plus a location a few blocks from bustling 5th Avenue, Los Aguachiles is in fact more local hangout than tourist joint. There’s an extensive menu of other casual Mexican seafood, most notably delicious tacos and tostadas (crispy tortillas piled high with traditional ingredients), as well as mezcal cocktails and chamochela (michelada-style beer mixed with sauces, then rimmed with chili powder and decorated with a shrimp).
almost 7 years ago
Best Tacos de Pescado
Aguachiles has the best tacos and ceviche in Playa Del Carmen and Cancun. Among the favorites: smoked tuna, steamed fish and shrimp cilantro. Tasty, fresh and cheap. There are several branches throughout the area.
almost 7 years ago
Hipster Tacos in Playa del Carmen
"Hipster" meaning awesome modern takes on classic favorites, served up by attractive tattooed young foodies. Playa del Carmen is lucky to have two locations of this taqueria and cevicheria. Los Aguachiles was a local friend's #1 recommendation and was the best meal we had on our visit. Simple, fresh, perfectly built tacos and ceviches. Incredible salsa.