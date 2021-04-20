Where are you going?
Hydraulic Hearth

716 Swan St, Buffalo, NY 14210, USA
Website
| +1 716-248-2216
Tue - Thur 4pm - 10pm
Fri 3pm - 12am
Sat 4pm - 12am

When Hydraulic Hearth burst on the scene in 2014, in the recently revitalized Larkin District, it was met with a litany of praise for its wood-fired pizzas and expert cocktails. Since then, it’s maintained rave reviews by keeping things simple, with a concise menu of just a dozen pies and a bar program that focuses on fresh ingredients. Go for unique pizzas like the Spring Onion with herb-oil crust, smoked Polish sausage, and mozzarella, and stay for drinks like the perfectly balanced Why Am I Mr. Pink, made with Scotch, blueberry, lemon, cinnamon, and eucalyptus. Should you be more of a beer person, know that, in addition to three rotating guest taps, the restaurant partners with local brewery Community Beer Works to brew eight different beers in-house.
By Sean Flynn , AFAR Local Expert

