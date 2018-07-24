The Best Restaurants in Alaska

Hyder, AK 99923, USA

It’d be challenging to find a more remote place to get fish and chips than The Bus. Yet another Alaska restaurant in a bus (the state is peppered with them), The Bus serves up what could be one of earth’s most delicate fried halibut and chips. Moist fish and a crispy and golden brown crust create layers of flavor. There’s a good chance one of Hyder’s own residents caught the halibut the day before. The fries are so good you’ll keep eating them long after you’re full. Very full. Important: Check The Bus’s Facebook page before you make the drive to Hyder. Owner Diana Simpson shuts down from time to time to do some fishing of her own. Road-tripping without a stop at The Bus would make for a very sad day indeed.