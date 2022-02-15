Where are you going?
Talkeetna Spinach Bread

13618 E Main St, Talkeetna, AK 99676, USA
Website
| +1 907-671-3287
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Is it lunch? Or a snack? Or perhaps an appetizer before you head across the street to Denali Brewpub? Oh, who cares—just make sure you eat some of the spinach bread served up out of the gleaming Airstream on Main Street. A word of warning: There are a few times each summer when the Airstream takes the brakes off to head to the festivals and fairs. If the Alaska State Fair is on (late August to early September), you’ll have to go there to get some of the spinachy cheesy goodness. Wash it down with the not-too-sweet limeade.
By Jenna Schnuer , AFAR Local Expert

