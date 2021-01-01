The Best Places to Go With Kids in Los Angeles
Taking the family to L.A., where sunshine is almost guaranteed, is a surefire hit. The light of the SoCal sun makes colors more vivid, and the Pacific air makes everything taste better, too. We've gathered our favorite kid-tested activities, museums, food, sweets, and hotels for your family's best vacation ever.
5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Encyclopedic is one way to describe L.A.’s oldest art institution. Sprawling is another. The Los Angeles County Museum of Art opened in its current Miracle Mile location in 1965 and has not stopped growing, becoming the largest museum in the...
221 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
When it opened in 2015, this museum drew headlines for its extensive contemporary art collection and Diller Scofidio + Renfro–designed building, which resembles a futuristic honeycomb. Then a single exhibition catapulted it into fame: artist...
Venice Fishing Pier, Venice, CA 90292, USA
The boardwalk and bike path from Will Rogers State Beach in the Pacific Palisades to Torrance County Beach in Torrance is a stretch of activity some 20 miles long. Rent a bike, roller or in-line skates, or a Segway and cruise as much of the...
250 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Founded in 1979, the mission of this institution is clear—it’s committed to preserving, presenting, and interpreting art created after 1940. Its methods, however, are ever changing. Three distinct venues in the city shine a spotlight...
1200 Getty Center Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90049, USA
Crowning any one location as having the “best view in L.A.” would be controversial, but the Getty Center is certainly a contender. The anticipation that builds upon approach to the arts and cultural center—up a driveway to park,...
200 Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica, CA 90401, USA
The Santa Monica Pier embodies what Southern California is all about: fun in the sun. Popular with tourists and locals alike, this iconic boardwalk adjacent to the Pacific Ocean—filled with all the amusement rides, midway games, fried food,...
5801 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
Not only does this museum give you a peek at local prehistoric flora and fauna long before Hollywood CGI could create them, its deliciously corny and retro exhibits are reason enough to visit. Beginning at the still-oozing and sulphur-stinky tar...
100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608, USA
Call it the magic of Hollywood: Since opening in 1964, this theme park has continued to reinvent itself, creating ever-more ambitious experiences inspired by blockbuster movies. For Harry Potter fans, a visit to The Wizarding World of Harry...
17985 Pacific Coast Hwy, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272, USA
J. Paul Getty’s original museum is as much about the transporting setting as it is about the pieces inside. When the billionaire oil tycoon decided to open a museum for his extensive collection of antiquities in 1974, he modeled it after an...
1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Los Angeles isn't known for its sports pride, but if there's one team Angelenos will rep without question, it's the Dodgers. Just take a trip to Dodger Stadium and you'll feel the energy—then, you'll understand why it's an L.A. experience...
8850 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232, USA
A sense of discovery pervades at this innovative, open-air retail development in Culver City, which opened in 2016. Six buildings house first-to-market concept shops, pop-ups, and creative company headquarters. The place is constantly evolving,...
7290 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
LA’s latest guilty pleasure - the macaron ice-cream sandwiches from MILK. For the gluten-free, this a dream come true. For everyone else, this is the best ice cream sandwich option around. Forget messy cookies, the macaron is a lite, subtle...
1850 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027, USA
Retro diners from America’s golden years dot Los Angeles. Their original décor elicits nostalgic memories even in those too young to have them. A new wave of retro-inspired diners like 101 Coffee Shop, Fred 62 and Swingers have become staples for...
1391 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Button Mash in Echo Park is a melting pot of nostalgic fun for those who want to find long-lost games and characters glowing on an arcade machine. You'll find Street Fighter II, Donkey Kong, Galaga, NBA Jam, and BurgerTime, plus loads of...
Downtown L.A.'s Grand Central Market has been operating in one capacity or another since 1917. Its past lives have seen it housing fish dealers, butchers, Jewish delis, flower shops, and an egg vendor. Nowadays, the market is a lunch and dinner...
6333 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90036, USA
The Farmers Market, next to the Grove shopping center, is a historic L.A. landmark dating to 1934. What was once 12 farmers' fresh produce trucks is now a maze of specialty shops, fruit stands, bakeries, butcheries, permanent eateries, and...
900 Wilshire Blvd #8023, Los Angeles, CA 90017, USA
Superlatives abound at the InterContinental in downtown L.A. The 73-story structure is the tallest building west of Chicago and, at 889 rooms, the largest InterContinental in the Americas. (It set a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous...
225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
Modern yet classic, upscale yet relaxed, the Montage Beverly Hills channels the best of modern and classic California. Take Georgie Restaurant, where chef Geoffrey Zakarian made his Los Angeles debut: at breakfast, guests can enjoy avocado toast...
Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275, USA
On arrival at Terranea, it’s natural to release a big, tension-melting sigh. The luxury resort occupies 100-plus acres along the bluffs of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, providing expansive views of the Pacific and a sense of spaciousness...
