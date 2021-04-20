The Broad
221 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
| +1 213-232-6200
Sun 10am - 6pm
Tue, Wed 11am - 5pm
Thur, Fri 11am - 8pm
Sat 10am - 8pm
The BroadWhen it opened in 2015, this museum drew headlines for its extensive contemporary art collection and Diller Scofidio + Renfro–designed building, which resembles a futuristic honeycomb. Then a single exhibition catapulted it into fame: artist Yayoi Kusama’s installation of thousands of twinkling LED lights called Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away. (The artist’s follow-up, Longing for Eternity, opened in 2017.) There’s plenty to be dazzled by in this museum founded by philanthropists Eli and Edythe Broad. Hundreds of skylights illuminate the column-free third floor’s permanent galleries—featuring the Broads’ considerable collection of pieces by Kara Walker, Barbara Kruger, Jasper Johns, and Jean-Michel Basquiat. Insiders know to visit on weekdays for the most relaxed experience or around major holidays and occasions such as Halloween and International Women’s Day for engaging and sometimes provocative tours. Pro tip: Though general admission tickets are free, it’s wise to book tickets online ahead when they’re released on the first of each month for the following month, especially if you’re taking a date or going with a group (the same goes for Kusama’s rooms). At least two weeks out, request a before- or after-hours guided group tour of one hour, not including the Infinity Mirrored Room. And make sure to also book reservations at Otium, the trendsetting restaurant by Chef Timothy Hollingsworth located next to the Broad.
AFAR Local Expert
over 5 years ago
Bright and Bold New Art Museum
The Broad entered Los Angeles’s art scene and gave it a much-needed contemporary bang of curation, commentary, and color. The porous, white, coral-like exoskeleton appears malleable like a Tempur-Pedic mattress and contrasts with the smooth, sturdy steel sails of the neighboring, Frank Gehry–designed Walt Disney Concert Hall. Even if you can’t make it inside, this architectural feat is worth witnessing from the sidewalk. Upon entering, you are transported into a cavelike environment that is actually the floating base of the central “vault,” where undisplayed works from the billionaire Broads are stored. Unlike most museums, which have storage that is out of sight (and out of mind) to visitors, the Broad is designed with this "vault" space at its heart; you can even get a peek at its inner workings through viewing windows. Natural light filters into the 120,000-foot building, which features two floors' worth of works from prominent artists of our time, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jeff Koons, Cindy Sherman, and more. In addition to these collections, the museum puts on must-see experiential art installations such as Yayoi Kasuma’s glitter LED world called Infinity Mirrored Room—The Souls of Millions of Light Years Away.