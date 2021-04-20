Terranea
Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275, USA
Photo by Amanda Friedman, AFAR Media
TerraneaOn arrival at Terranea, it’s natural to release a big, tension-melting sigh. The luxury resort occupies 100-plus acres along the bluffs of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, providing expansive views of the Pacific and a sense of spaciousness that’s rare in the city. The Mediterranean-style resort hotel spent $40 million in 2017 to upgrade the property, which includes 582 guest rooms and suites, eight bungalows, four swimming pools (take the kids to the 140-foot waterslide at the Resort Pool), and one acclaimed golf course. At its upscale wellness-minded spa, ingredients grown on the grounds go into the treatments, which are designed and timed to improve the body’s circadian rhythm. Pure pampering aside, regulars return in part for the unparalleled access to dozens of postcard-pretty hiking trails, including a naturalist-led walk (there’s also a falconry program). One of the resort’s five eateries can meet virtually any craving that hits, but the diver scallops with black truffle polenta should be non-negotiable. Pro tip: Book a visit in December or January to watch the sun rise and set from the same vantage point—and maybe even spot some humpback whales.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Terranea Resort: Luxury in the LA area
This resort will make you forget you are in the Los Angeles area. You will feel like you are on an island, removed from the rest of the world. There are schools of dolphins in the early morning and at sunset and you will lose yourself in the luxury. There are several restaurants in property and a deli/bakery if you want to eat in your room while you are enjoying the magnificent coastal view. It is decadent and relaxing and only 45 minutes away from LAX - hard to believe!
almost 7 years ago
9 Holes at Terranea
One of my husband's Christmas gifts from me was a certificate to play the 9-hole course at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes. I scheduled an afternoon tee time and my husband got all decked out in his golf gear. It was my second time playing golf, yet it was my best game ever as my ball actually got airborne a few times! We both absolutely loved the views at Terranea. It didn’t even feel like we were in L.A. anymore. After our game, we enjoyed a delicious late lunch with uninterrupted views of the ocean at one of the resort’s many restaurants. It was such a perfect day!