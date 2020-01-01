Where are you going?
The Best of Summer in Glasgow

Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
Scotland's notoriously unpredictable weather may not always come up with the goods during the summer months, but when it does you can be assured that Glaswegians are receptive to the heat. The city comes alive as bars and restaurants dust off their outdoor seating and festivals and al fresco events spring up all over town. The summer months are also a great time to venture into the great outdoors and with Glasgow in close proximity to the coast and the Highlands the possibilities are endless.
Drygate Brewing Co

48 Drygate, Glasgow G4 0XX, UK
Converted from an old warehouse just a beat from the heart of the city in Glasgow’s East End, Drygate Brewing Co. is the United Kingdom’s first experiential brewery. Sit in the Brewhouse Restaurant and you’ll be treated to a view of Drygate’s...
Glasgow Botanic Gardens

730 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G12 0UE, UK
The Gaelic translation of Glasgow, Glaschu, literally means “dear green place”—an appropriate name for a city which boasts over 90 parks and gardens within its city boundaries. A fantastic example of this is the sprawling Botanic Gardens, which...
Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park

Loch Lomond, United Kingdom
Full of wild scenery, fascinating history, and delicious local food, Loch Lomond & the Trossachs National Park is a Scottish treasure. At the center of the park is Loch Lomond, the largest body of freshwater in the U.K., featuring ample...
West Highland Way

Milngavie, Glasgow G62 6PB, UK
Challenge yourself over 12 days and 95 miles, crossing the woodlands, moorlands, and mountains of Western Scotland. The long days on foot are rewarded with a good night’s rest at local inns. From $2,095. This appeared in the March/April 2014...
Pollok Country Park

2060 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G43 1AT, UK
Two of Glasgow's top cultural draws -- Pollok House and The Burrell Collection -- are located in this huge expanse of greenery, a 10-minute train ride from the city's Central Station. On a hot summer day it is the park itself that is the main...
paddle steamer waverley

Buchanan galleries, 220 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 2FF, UK
Long before the advent of cheap package breaks, the typical Glaswegian summer holiday ritual was to take a trip "doon the watter" on one of the pleasure boats that serviced the seaside resorts on the Firth of Clyde. With several cruise companies...
Hillhead

Glasgow G12 8SH, UK
A creative carnival celebrating Glasgow's vibrant West End, this month-long event takes place every year during June. Featuring local and international performers, the extravaganza takes in everything from traditional folk music sessions to comedy...
