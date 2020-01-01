The Best of Summer in Glasgow

Scotland's notoriously unpredictable weather may not always come up with the goods during the summer months, but when it does you can be assured that Glaswegians are receptive to the heat. The city comes alive as bars and restaurants dust off their outdoor seating and festivals and al fresco events spring up all over town. The summer months are also a great time to venture into the great outdoors and with Glasgow in close proximity to the coast and the Highlands the possibilities are endless.