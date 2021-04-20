The Best of Bermuda

3 Burnaby St, Hamilton, Bermuda

For yogis, practicing while on vacation is a must-do. On Bermuda, a pretty sea view can be a bonus with every eagle, warrior, and downward-dog pose. On the west side of Hamilton, practitioners can take their poses on the water with SUP (Stand-Up Paddleboard) Yoga at Lucky Elephant Wellness. The hour-long session includes pranayama (breath work) and postures performed on wide, slip-resistant boards. It’s all bookended with a paddle to and from the practice point. The only requirement is competence in swimming; for those new to stand-up paddleboarding—or yoga—the boards can be tethered for more stability. Private paddleboard lessons are also available here if you want to get more comfortable on the sea.