Elbow Beach
As is true of many stretches of sand on the island, Elbow Beach is named for its shape. The half-mile expanse sits in front of one of Bermuda
’s most iconic hotels, the tony Elbow Beach Resort. Thanks to an offshore reef, the crystalline waters are calm and perfect for snorkeling. There’s also a shipwreck about 100 yards out that teems with colorful sea life. Amenities include a dive center offering kayak and paddleboard rentals. A lunch wagon (the local name for a food truck) often sets up here to cater to hungry swimmers and sunbathers, and you can also often find an umbrella-and-lounger-rental outpost. For the ultimate indulgence, book a treatment at the hotel's oceanfront spa.