St. Peter’s Church

If there’s one thing in Bermuda that’s worthy of a “must-see” status, it’s St. Peter’s. Intricate woodwork, exposed cedar beams, and a hand-carved altar – circa 1615 – are preserved inside the limestone walls and stately front doors of this historic St. George address. The site of the first Bermuda Parliament in 1620, St. Peter’s is the oldest Anglican church in use in the Western Hemisphere. In fact, services are held every Sunday at 11:15 a.m. Take a few minutes to read the commemorative plaques on the walls and examine the 500-year-old baptismal font and triple-tier pulpit. A collection of relics, communion silver, and shipwreck salvages are on display. The two graveyards and two separate entrances tell the segregated story of Bermuda’s slave past. St. Peter’s is open daily for visitors. There are guides during the week, but guests are free to wander and discover on their own. Admission is free, and donations are accepted.