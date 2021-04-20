West Whale Bay
Sunsets and Seclusion on Bermuda Beaches: West Whale Bay, Chaplin Bay, and Stonehole BayBeaches in Bermuda range from popular, people-watching spots to secluded and serene strands. When it’s time to get away from it all, consider heading to one of these small and secluded, yet incredibly scenic, strips of sand.
West Whale Bay Beach, in Southampton Parish, gets its name from, interestingly enough, actual whales. In March and April migrating whales can be seen from its shores. The water is pretty shallow at low tide, and you can float far out into the sapphire sea and enjoy the coral reefs. Whale Bay is one of those off-the-beaten-path Bermuda beaches – you must trek across a field and navigate a rather large rock formation - but once you see the view, you’ll be happy you took the extra effort to find it. For the ultimate in seclusion and romance, go at sunset.
Two adjoining beaches on the South Shore, Chaplin Bay and Stonehole Bay, are so small they often disappear at high tide. East of Horseshoe Bay, they back up to the grassy green of South Shore Park. Limestone rock formations stretch across the pink beach, and the shoreline can be quite rocky. Check out the sunset scene and don’t forget your water shoes.