Capturing The Bermuda Railway Trail

Walkers, joggers, and bicyclists can enjoy a piece of island history while peddling past beautiful ocean vistas, jogging beneath shady trees, or walking along rocky coastlines on the Bermuda Railway Trail. This former railroad path is approximately 18 miles long and provides a scenic trip across the island. Be sure to take your camera and make lots of stops to take in the views of pastel houses, native flowers and trailing vines, and harbor towns. In operation from 1931 to 1948, the railroad was used by commuters, shoppers, and visitors to get from one end of the island to the other, as well as a scenic coastal train tour. The railroad was originally 22 miles long and ran from the eastern end of the island at St. George to the western end at Sandys Parish. Due to the high cost of upkeep and dwindling passenger numbers, the train was abandoned for bus service in 1948. The trail was transformed into a walking and biking trail in 1984. The Railway Trail does cross the open road in various places, so be alert.