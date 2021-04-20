Railway Trail
Railway Trail
Photo by age fotostock
Bermuda Railway TrailUntil 1948, a train traveled the length of Bermuda from east to west, some 22 miles. Just over 15 years later the process of converting the rail lines into a paved path for bikers and walkers began, and now 18 miles are open to the public. It is most often explored in stages, whether on bike, horse, or foot, as it winds past thick vegetation, over centuries-old bridges, and through tunnels—even hugging the coastline in some sections. A particularly pretty stretch is the two-mile route between Somerset Village and Somerset Bridge, often considered the smallest drawbridge in the world.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Hike and Bike Bermuda
Grab the kids and take off on a walking or bicycling tour of Bermuda. A former NASA space shuttle tracking facility, Cooper’s Island Nature Reserve is now part of the Bermuda National Parks system. Its salt marsh habitat is home to birds and endemic fish. Bermuda cedar and palmetto trees, seagrass, cliffs and big boulders, coastal plants, and wildlife can all be seen on hikes around the reserve. Rent a bike or lace up the walking shoes and take off on the Bermuda Railway Trail. A former railroad path, the trail runs for 18 miles and functions as a scenic journey through wooded trails, beneath shady trees, and past spectacular overlooks. Portions of the path are paved.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Capturing The Bermuda Railway Trail
Walkers, joggers, and bicyclists can enjoy a piece of island history while peddling past beautiful ocean vistas, jogging beneath shady trees, or walking along rocky coastlines on the Bermuda Railway Trail. This former railroad path is approximately 18 miles long and provides a scenic trip across the island. Be sure to take your camera and make lots of stops to take in the views of pastel houses, native flowers and trailing vines, and harbor towns. In operation from 1931 to 1948, the railroad was used by commuters, shoppers, and visitors to get from one end of the island to the other, as well as a scenic coastal train tour. The railroad was originally 22 miles long and ran from the eastern end of the island at St. George to the western end at Sandys Parish. Due to the high cost of upkeep and dwindling passenger numbers, the train was abandoned for bus service in 1948. The trail was transformed into a walking and biking trail in 1984. The Railway Trail does cross the open road in various places, so be alert.