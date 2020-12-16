The Best Hotels in Toronto

The capital of Ontario has an incredible ethnic food culture, loads of green space, and is just a day trip from wine country. For a taste of the local arts scene, book a stay at the Gladstone, which features rooms designed by local artists, or the five-star Hazelton Hotel, which has a private collection of all-Canadian works on display throughout the building. The Thompson and the Drake have become the place to see and be seen during the TIFF. For an intimate stay try the four-room Ivy.