The Best Hotels in Toronto
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
The capital of Ontario has an incredible ethnic food culture, loads of green space, and is just a day trip from wine country. For a taste of the local arts scene, book a stay at the Gladstone, which features rooms designed by local artists, or the five-star Hazelton Hotel, which has a private collection of all-Canadian works on display throughout the building. The Thompson and the Drake have become the place to see and be seen during the TIFF. For an intimate stay try the four-room Ivy.
Save Place
75 Lower Simcoe St, Toronto, ON M5J 3A6, Canada
Amid the city’s 2008 construction boom, Delta Toronto is now at the heart of a brand-new neighborhood: South Core (or SOCO). The mixed-use area of condos and businesses sits near tourist attractions like the CN Tower. The hotel opened in late...
Save Place
100 Front St W, Toronto, ON M5J 1E3, Canada
Occupying a full city block in a prime downtown location, right across the street from Union Station, the landmark Fairmont Royal York has been welcoming generations of guests to Toronto since 1929—and now, following a multi-year,...
Save Place
Four Seasons Hotel Toronto, Toronto, ON, Canada
In its newest incarnation, opened in 2012 and soaring 55 stories at the corner of Bay and Yorkville, the Four Seasons Toronto embodies founder Isadore Sharp’s vision to focus on the guest, which has positioned the brand as a leader in the luxury...
Save Place
118 Yorkville Ave, Toronto, ON M5R 1C2, Canada
Toronto’s first five-star hotel, the Hazelton, was designed by superstars Yabu Pushelberg and located in the well-heeled Yorkville neighborhood. The discreet, residential-style exterior is a perfect fit for this tree-lined neighborhood...
Save Place
30 Mercer St, Toronto, ON M5V 1H3, Canada
Tucked away on a side street between King Street and Blue Jays Way in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district, Hotel Le Germain is a cozy escape from the bustle of the city. The lobby has a library area where guests can curl up on sofas and,...
Save Place
195 Spadina Ave, Toronto, ON M5T 2C3, Canada
This trendy, minimalist hotel was once both a garment and a tobacco factory. Hotel Ocho is perfect for travelers more concerned with location than amenities. The hotel doesn’t offer room service or a gym, but rooms are spacious and the...
Save Place
IndexG B&B was an art gallery before the owners renovated the second floor into a four-bedroom bed and breakfast. Housed on a sleepier stretch of Gladstone Avenue but close to the action of both the West Queen West and Parkdale neighborhoods,...
Save Place
4 Avenue Rd, Toronto, ON M5R 2E8, Canada
This property is closed for renovations until late 2019.
Conveniently located near the subway, museums, and upscale boutiques and galleries of Toronto’s swish Yorkville neighborhood, the Park Hyatt Toronto originally opened in 1929. Seventy years...
Conveniently located near the subway, museums, and upscale boutiques and galleries of Toronto’s swish Yorkville neighborhood, the Park Hyatt Toronto originally opened in 1929. Seventy years...
Save Place
335 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 2A1, Canada
Torontonians have always maintained that the metropolis is a smaller version of New York. But if you’ve taken a look downtown recently, you know that it’s becoming even more like New York thanks to hotels like the Beverley. Amid the cluster of...
Save Place
24 Wharf St, Wellington, ON K0K 3L0, Canada
Ontario has another wine destination, Prince Edward County, affectionately named “The County.” This cluster of towns, about 2.5 hours east of Toronto, is home to some of Ontario’s best wineries. But never was there a great place to stay until...
Save Place
1214 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M6J 1J6, Canada
Among the neighborhood’s art-minded hotels, the Gladstone is the most interactive, with shows, classes, and ongoing events. The 37 rooms, all designed by local artists, have breathed new life into the 128-year-old icon, which filmmaker Christina...
Save Place
111 Queen St E D, Toronto, ON M5C 1S2, Canada
The Ivy is Toronto’s most clandestine hotel, one of the city’s best-kept secrets.Located in a restored 19th-century chocolate factory and housed beside the offices of St. Joseph Media (the company that owns Toronto Life magazine), the hotel is an...
Save Place
181 Wellington St W, Toronto, ON M5V 3G7, Canada
The Ritz-Carlton is one of many luxury hotels erected during Toronto’s construction boom of the late-2000s. The hotel is an ode to Canadiana in its subtle details: the bronze-plated maple leafs on the lobby floors and the more than 400 pieces of...
Save Place
348 Adelaide St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1R7, Canada
The minimalist aesthetic of the Templar, complete with teak floors, custom-made Poliform wardrobes,Japanese-inspired platform beds, and bathtubs made exclusively for the hotel, has won over design enthusiasts. In its current phase, with a change...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25