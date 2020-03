The Best Hotels in Colorado

Colorado’s hotel scene is as varied as its attractions. Whether you’re visiting the state to experience the ski resorts, hike in the Rocky Mountains, or check out the dining options in downtown Denver, there’s a hotel to suit your needs. Choose from slope-side spots with mountain views, hot tubs, and outdoor pools; city stays within walking distance of the Denver Art Museum; or mountain resorts with fitness centers and shuttle service to the gondola.