EcoCamp Patagonia

Doing Good in Torres Del Paine

Now this is how you build lodging that fits into a park and it's ecosystem! Ecocamp is located on a little hill tucked away on it’s own with Las Torres peak perched above it. The circular domes look like Hobbit houses, but are meant to represent the old native structures used by the Kaweskars, a nomadic tribe in Patagonia. Their native semi-circular huts were built from simple materials, built to withstand the strong Patagonian winds, and they left no trace behind when they moved on. The modern Ecocamp domes each have a bed, and a nightstand but there is no electricity or plumbing in the standard dome. However with the long days of the Patagonian summer there isn’t much need for lights. The domes are connected by a raised wooden walkway as a means to preserve the ground and plants underneath. Power is collected and used via solar panels and from a nearby micro hydro turbine. The shared composting toilets for the standard domes are nicely situated in the middle of camp including a nice area to wash out close and hang them to dry. There are 3 large domes and a bar providing a shared area with couches, books, games, a dining dome. Each structure seemed to be situated to admire Los Torres. This is a place where you not only come for a little Torres Del Paine pampering, but you also come to unplug. There’s no internet or cell connection at Ecocamp. More Info: Ecocamp offers a variety of hiking tours too http://www.ottsworld.com/blogs/responsible-tourism-patagonia/