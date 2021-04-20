The Ritz-Carlton, Santiago
El Alcalde - Av. El Golf 15, Las Condes, Región Metropolitana, Chile
| +56 2 2470 8500
Photo courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton, Santiago
The Ritz-Carlton, SantiagoPurpose-built as the first Ritz-Carlton in the Southern Cone, this Santiago hotel opened its doors in June 2003. When guests enter the impressive red-brick building, they are enveloped in a sense of occasion—paneled woodwork, ornately framed paintings, and staff dressed in suits and tuxes. All the trimmings delivered so well by the Ritz brand.
Tradition is the name of the game, both in service and style. The rooms are classic, with touches of Latin America in the artwork. The bathrooms are a high point—large, decked out in marble, and stocked with indulgent Asprey amenities. One of the most striking design features is the domed glass roof that tops the hotel. The view of the Andes is fantastic from the rooftop, and the best part is a swimming pool, so you can swim surrounded by snow-capped mountains. Service is a strong point (not always a given in Chile). You know you’re in good hands at the Ritz-Carlton.
Terrace Time at the Ritz: Arola
A couple of years ago, the Ritz-Carlton in Santiago reinvented itself and its enviable terrace space in the heart of El Golf. They brought in Michelin-starred chef Serge Arola to innovate the menu with high-concept tapas, pulling in Chilean ingredients from north to south. Now sporting a scene many evenings of the week, especially during the warmer months of the year, it's the ideal place to sip a delectable wine or perfectly shaken martini and nibble on playful bites.
