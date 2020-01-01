The Best Food Tours around the World
Food is the lens through which many travelers understand the world. Walking the streets of a new (or favorite) city with an expert local guide who can offer insight, access, and delicious bites along the way is an incredible opportunity. These are some of our favorites.
Tokyo, Japan
Cross the world’s best restaurants—yes, all of them—off your bucket list on VeryFirstTo’s three-Michelin-star tour of the globe. Hungry travelers will hit 12 countries in six months for an unbeatable eating tour that nabs you a seat at every one...
Xishuangbanna, Yunnan, China
Led by scholar Jeff Fuchs, who has spent the last decade living abroad and researching traditional tea culture, China’s indigenous mountain peoples, and the Himalayas, the 10-day Ancient Tea & Horse Route experience with Whole Journeys takes you...
Alaska, USA
Discover the rugged flavors of rural Alaska at Tutka Bay Lodge outside Homer. The resort’s four-day culinary retreat takes you out to sea to an oyster farm, into an old-growth spruce forest to search for ingredients, and inside the Widgeon II, a...
6 Rue Victor Cousin, 75005 Paris, France
Context Travel offers history, architecture and culinary tours in various European cities. I went on the " foodie" tour that began on a beautiful fall Paris morning in the toney neighborhood of St. Germain- de- Pres by meeting our friendly English...
Phường 7, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
We spent our last day in Ho Chi Minh City with Geoffrey Deetz, a restaurateur and foodie from Oakland, California, who has lived in Vietnam for the past decade and operates the wonderful Black Cat Cafe. He and his Vietnamese girlfriend took us on...
Kadıköy/İstanbul, Turkey
Via degli Orti di Trastevere, 3, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
When in Rome, they say, do as the Romans do. So that's why I made my priority in Rome to EAT. To eat gourmet cheeses, drink fine wines, plenty of pasta and of course gelato. But Rome is a big city so finding the best places to eat on my short trip...
Chapinero, Bogotá, Bogota, Colombia
Snack on street foods and regional dishes with Colombian culinary blogger Diana Holguin. She leads a three-hour Eats & Drinks walking tour in the food-centric Chapinero neighborhood. Five stops include a dessert shop that serves oblea (a...
182 Wakefield Street, Te Aro, Wellington 6011, New Zealand
Burn a few calories while adding many more during Zest’s Walking Gourmet tour of downtown. A guide will share local secrets (Did you know Wellington has more bars, restaurants, and cafés per capita than New York?) while you sample honey and...
34 Rue de Cîteaux, 75012 Paris, France
Perhaps the best way to experience the city’s gastronomic gifts is to go straight to the source. A team of Paris By Mouth expert docents lead neighborhood food crawls, from the historic Les Halles market district to Montmartre, offering visitors...
Cuauhtémoc, Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico
My guide, Paco, a.k.a. Francisco de Santiago, 46, is a full time tour guide, and also a former child chess champion and bullfighter (“that was many kilos ago”), orders a flight of artisanal mezcal samples at our first mezcalería of the evening,...
New York, NY, USA
Manhattan's Chinatown can be one of the most intimidating places to visit in all of New York City. While Little Italy is far smaller, it too can be off-putting with its obnoxious waiters who shove menus in your face as you traverse the sidewalk....
Mataderos, Buenos Aires, Argentina
It's not rocket science to make dinner reservations at one of Buenos Aires' hot-right-now restaurants - but what about finding your way to the city's hole-in-the-wall empanada shops, the roadside parrilla (grill) stands, the mom-and-pop delis with...
China, Shanghai Shi, Jingan Qu, 上海市静安区海防路435号 邮政编码: 200040
For a fun way to see the city while getting in a good jog, check out UnTour's Running tours for a uniquely guided journey through the city. You can choose their standard 10km route, or, if you're feeling really ambitious, they offer 20km & 25km...
Seattle’s booming restaurant scene can be too much of a good thing: it’s hard to narrow the list down to just a few top places to try. Maximize your time (and your waistline) with Savor Seattle Food Tours, the immensely popular guided tours that...
Aquiles Serdán, Jal., Mexico
Tacos, mole, and pozole are among Mexicans' favorite comfort foods, and Eat Vallarta's guided tours lead you directly to the best places where you can try these dishes for yourself. On the taco tour, you'll visit a tortilla factory and eat fresh...
Joop Geesinkweg 801, 1096 AZ Amsterdam, Netherlands
San Felipe, Panama City, Panama
Coffee, chocolate, and ceviche are just three specialties to be sampled on a food tour in Casco Viejo, one of Panama City's popular neighborhoods. On the Taste of Panama City Food Walking Tour, a guide offers some historical and cultural contexts...
Levinsky, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel
One of the best ways to experience a country is through its food. There are quite a lot of open markets in Israel (shuk) and local companies started running some culinary tours in Tel Aviv. For tourists who don't know where to go and which markets...
Al Muraqqabat Street , Deira - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
To get a feel for the real Dubai, there's no better way than to book a tour with Frying Pan Adventures. Frying Pan was the first culinary tour outfit in Dubai, and their success is well deserved. A day with Frying Pan will get you out of the...
Passeig de Gràcia, 200, 08008 Barcelona, Spain
Gracia has never been one of my favorite Barcelona neighborhoods---it's a bit out of the way from other parts of the city, and I don't know it as well. So when Devour Barcelona Food Tours invited me to go on their tour of the neighborhood, I...
Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
There are so many major sights to see in Rome that it is easy to get caught up in hurrying from tourist option A to Z! We hurried along with the best of them, but the favorite part of our time in the city was walking the neighborhoods in the...
91 Brick Ln, London E1 6QR, UK
It was Bangladeshi and Jewish immigrants who put East London’s Brick Lane on the map with affordable, authentic bagel shops and curry houses that still draw late-night crowds to the area. But these days it’s also a creative hub, with...
20 Auger Way, Margaret River WA 6285, Australia
Learn about the indigenous Wardandi people on guide Josh Whiteland’s Koomal Dreaming bush walk. It ends with a didgeridoo performance inside Ngilgi Cave. Bushtucker Tours leads canoe trips that focus on native foods (shown), fauna, and medicinal...
