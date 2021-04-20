Eating Italy Walking Food Tours in Rome
The best food & culinary tour in Rome!When in Rome, they say, do as the Romans do. So that's why I made my priority in Rome to EAT.
To eat gourmet cheeses, drink fine wines, plenty of pasta and of course gelato. But Rome is a big city so finding the best places to eat on my short trip was going to be a challenge.
Luckily I discovered the walking tour called "A Taste of Rome Food Tour" and scheduled it in for my first day of the trip.
The culinary food tour— http://www.eatingitalyfoodtours.com — took us on a 3-hour guided food tour through a local neighborhood in Rome: Testaccio.
We visited a local food market where we sampled mozzarella di buffala (amazing!) and fresh Italian tomatoes, tried gourmet cheeses at a famous Rome shop and enjoyed a meal of wine and Roman pasta dishes at a local restaurant. The tour ended with a lesson on the differences between real, authentic gelato and the fake variety. Very valuable information!
But my favorite part of the food tour was the fact that we got a sneak peak into the history of Testaccio as well. We visited Rome's non-catholic cemetery and learned a little about the mafia history of the neighborhood. All in all, it was an afternoon filled with amazing food and interesting history in Rome. It was one of the best things I did on my short stay and with the directory of restaurants they provided after the tour, I felt like my culinary tour through Rome never ended!