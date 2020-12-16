The Best Cape Town Markets
Collected by Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
These Cape Town markets peddle everything from native crafts and flea market goodies to artisanal food, local designs, and fresh flowers. Some pop up weekly in neighborhood squares, others operate full-time in airy refurbished warehouses, others are in luxury malls, but what they have in common is that they all sell authentic local flavor.
The Market:, Granger Street, Haul Rd, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
This popular food market takes place on Saturdays and has one of the best locations for a market anywhere, right on the sea near the V&A Waterfront. Under several marquees you'll discover a wide selection of organic produce, dried fruits,...
373 Albert Rd, Woodstock, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
The highlight of Cape Town's hipster Woodstock district is its Saturday market, held in The Old Biscuit Mill. Every artisan baker, butcher, brewer, chocolatier and coffeemaker in the city has a stall there, and with more than 90 vendors all...
39 Albertyn Rd, Muizenberg, Cape Town, 7945, South Africa
Every Friday evening and on the first Sunday of the month, the Blue Bird Garage Food and Goods Market is a gathering place for local residents and out-of-town visitors. The small size and community vibe of this market is one of the many reasons...
76 Long St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
On a street that looks a lot like one in the French Quarter of New Orleans sits one of the best markets on the planet. The Pan African Market is three stories of small shops filled with collectibles from all over Africa. My favorite section was on...
V & A Waterfront, 17 Dock Rd, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8002, South Africa
For years, the large warehouse next to the Two Oceans Aquarium was a dimly lit place where local craftsmen hawked traditional African curios. Many of these items were duplicates of items already found in Greenmarket Square, or worse, were made in...
Burg St &, Longmarket St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
This little market is full of treasures (and a few tourist souvenirs). What you get to experience here is everyone's trade and how these crafts help support their family and village. Lots of things to buy...and they're willing to bargain.
V&A Food Market, Dock Rd, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
Unlike the smaller venues which typically host markets once or twice a week, the V&A Market on the Wharf is open daily. If you are staying at accommodation in the V&A Waterfront or Greenpoint area, the is a great market to grab a drink and snacks...
27 Somerset Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8005, South Africa
The casual Village Market in Cape Town is set in a rather upscale, downtown shopping mall called the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village. Take the escalators to the upper level, where you'll find an open-air courtyard with ample seating among tables...
