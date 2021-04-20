V&A Market on the Wharf
V&A Food Market, Dock Rd, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
| +27 21 418 1605
Sun - Thur 10am - 8pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 9pm
Sampling Local Flavors at the V&A MarketUnlike the smaller venues which typically host markets once or twice a week, the V&A Market on the Wharf is open daily. If you are staying at accommodation in the V&A Waterfront or Greenpoint area, the is a great market to grab a drink and snacks for a picnic in the park or up Signal Hill. You can find homemade biltong, dried fruits, Cape Malay spices, and artisanal cheeses. If all this talk of food makes your mouth water, several of the vendors sell prepared meals like wraps, pies, salads, etc. For good ice cream, stop by The Creamery's stall. You can sit outside when the weather is nice, but there is also seating on the upper level (as well as a bar) which makes it a great winter activity, too.
almost 7 years ago
Foodie Heaven
This market has just about everything...I tried ostrich for the first time!!! As you can see by my smiling face, I actually quite enjoyed it...I was hesitant prior to that first bite...but then I ate the whole bag. The ostrich meat had been cured and became a sort of "jerky" which in South Africa would be "biltong".
Other good eats:
**Something Meaty (Beef...Lamb...or OSTRICH! burgers)
**STOKKIESDRAAI BILTONG (Dive into this to get the taste for a local favorite)
**Around Cheese (cheese, cheese, and more cheese)
**Cape Malay Spices
**For the Love of Yummyness (Belgian crepes and waffles brought to SA)
**Namaste (Indian Street Food)
**Gourmet Samosas
about 6 years ago
Enjoy what the Wharf offers
Don't stay too long nice for local bread, wine and craft beer. Something to do in the area of your hotel. The Wharf. Grabbed some local wine and beer brought it back to my hotel to enjoy my balcony view. Check out the fresh bakery Volo Telo by the V/A waterfront, next to it is your local wine/beer water front beer and wine.