Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Greenmarket Square

Burg St &, Longmarket St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
+27 67 678 8277
Local Arts Cape Town South Africa
Green Market Square - Time To Bargain Cape Town South Africa
Local Arts Cape Town South Africa
Green Market Square - Time To Bargain Cape Town South Africa

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Local Arts

This little market is full of treasures (and a few tourist souvenirs). What you get to experience here is everyone's trade and how these crafts help support their family and village. Lots of things to buy...and they're willing to bargain.
By Glenn Miller

More Recommendations

Ilene Schreider
almost 7 years ago

Green Market Square - Time To Bargain

Here you will find heaps of stalls filled with various crafts, art, and jewelry. This is a great place to buy souvenirs and little curios but don't settle on the first price. Bargain but know what your item costs elsewhere. This market is located of Long Street in the center of town.
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30