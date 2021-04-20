Pan African Market
76 Long Street
+27 82 747 2308
More info
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 5:30pm
Sat 8:30am - 3:30pm
All of Africa Meets HereOn a street that looks a lot like one in the French Quarter of New Orleans sits one of the best markets on the planet. The Pan African Market is three stories of small shops filled with collectibles from all over Africa. My favorite section was on the second floor, full of masks and unique items I hadn't seen anywhere else. I walked off with a weathered pink leather jewelry box from Nigeria.
And while you decide if you really should buy the gigantic ceremonial headpiece made of purple feathers, take a rest at the cozy cafe on the second floor, decorated with African statues and random American paperbacks. Plop down on a comfy couch, order a tea, and watch the world walk by below.