The Best Biscuits, Sweets, and Desserts in Charleston
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Visiting Charleston without conducting a personal biscuit survey? Not recommended. Leaving town without indulging in a slice of the Peninsula Grill's coconut pie? Borderline crazy. This city, known for its history and gracious charm, can also put ridiculously decadent carbohydrates on its list of attractions.
Whether it's for breakfast, brunch, or a late eat after a night of revelry on King Street, owner Carrie Morey whips her mother's recipe of the freshly baked, handmade Southern staples inside this counter-serve bake shop. Consisting of flour,...
It's always hard to choose between the selections at Glazed Gourmet, because the menu of fancy flavors is always changing. If you don't order today, will you ever get the chance again? The big chocolate-filled Black and White? The apple bacon...
The Daily is hard to describe: they serve Stumptown coffee and fresh juices, but they also sell cheese, local produce, and dry goods, and carry a great selection of wine and beer. And you can pick up some arty magazines from their newsstand, too....
Charleston, South Carolina ranks in my book as one of America's top food cities. I recently stopped by The Macintosh to try their much-raved about brunch. Chef Jeremiah Bacon (yes, real last name) turns out heart-stopping dishes like rabbit hash,...
Come to this neighborhood corner establishment for the seafood, but don’t overlook the beef tartare, complemented by radish, nori, and ranch (and don’t be ashamed to order two if you’re with a party of three or more). Pricing is...
The success of this tiny bakery, open on Cannon Street since 2007, rings like a harbinger of the change to the Cannonborough-Elliotborough neighborhood over the last decade. Two New York architects fled the big city to make cupcakes in a local...
Greg Johnsman is well known in Charleston kitchens for his Geechie Boy Grits, which he mills on Edisto Island and ships around the world. A partnership with Nathan Thurston, who launched Stars on Upper King, lured Johnsman into the restaurant...
The Peninsula Grill is located in the Planters Inn hotel on often-boisterous Market Street, but the restaurant couldn't be more peaceful. Guests are seated on a lovely green and cobbled courtyard or inside a hushed and romantic dining room. Enjoy...
