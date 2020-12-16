The Best Beaches in the Bahamas
Collected by Flash Parker , AFAR Ambassador
You know why you're here – you’ve come to discover the Bahamas’ best beaches. It's that postcard-perfect white sand. The palm trees swaying in the sun. The surf slowly lapping at your toes as you walk along the beach. Bahamian beaches are the stuff of legend, and our guide will help you discover the best of them.
Harbor Island, The Bahamas
Harbour Island is an out island of the out island Eleuthera in the Bahamas. Home to a scant 1,500 people and more golf carts than cars, Harbour Island is the perfect place to get away from it all. It’s also home to the rich and famous who visit...
Sunrise Beach - Cape Eleuthera
Saddle Cay, The Bahamas
You'll be hard pressed to find anything other than postcard-perfect scenery in the Exumas, and if you're ambitious and up early enough, there's a good chance that you can have Horseshoe Bay in Saddle Cay all to yourself for a few hours. A trip to...
1 Casino Drive, Paradise Island, The Bahamas
My sister freaked out when she heard that Kenny Chesney would be playing a special concert at the Atlantis Resort on Memorial Day weekend last year. She begged me to go, and with neither of us having been to the Bahamas, it was an absolutely...
The Bahamas
The Exumas are a stunning archipelago of remote islands and cays strung between Nassau and Long Island, and around a dozen of these tiny islands are protected within the Exuma Cays Land & Sea Park. Established in 1958 as a...
Treasure Cay Road, Treasure Cay, AB-22134, Great Abaco Island, The Bahamas
Carleton Point is the historic site of the first settlement on Treasure Cay Beach, where 600 Americans loyal to the British migrated in 1783, at the end of the American Revolutionary War, preferring to live in the British-controlled Bahamas rather...
Long Island, The Bahamas
Nestled inside a protected cove on the coast of Long Island, Dean’s Blue Hole is an unusual natural wonder. From the shore, it looks like a round patch of blue water surrounded by turquoise green. That’s the result of a massive...
Just south of Bimini, tiny Gun Cay is the site of Honeymoon Harbour Beach, a remote and beautiful stretch of shore that’s accessible only by boat. Bimini Undersea offers trips to the beach, where you can lounge on the sand and snorkel in the...
The Bahamas
The longest beach on Little Exuma is a stunning stretch of powder-white sand that is officially called Pelican Beach but more commonly called Tropic of Cancer Beach because it sits directly on the Tropic of Cancer latitude line—the dividing...
Stocking Island, The Bahamas
You haven't truly seen The Bahamas if you haven't done a day trip to one of their many unspoiled islands. When in Exuma, a short water taxi ride, which will cost you only $12, will bring you to an island off the port of Georgetown. It's pristine...
Cable Beach, Nassau, The Bahamas
If all you really want to do on your Bahamian visit is relax on the beach, this is the spot for you. A short ride from downtown Nassau (every taxi driver knows where it is), it has everything necessary for a fun morning or afternoon in the sun: a...
