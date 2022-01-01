The Best Bars in Houston
Collected by Kristin Finan , AFAR Local Expert
Authentic margaritas, well-balanced craft beers, and carefully mixed cocktails have found a home in the Bayou City. Great bars, cafés, and lounges scattered throughout downtown and Houston's neighborhoods mean that locals and visitors are never far from some of the best drinks in town.
1641 Westheimer Rd B, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Many a late night in Houston ends at Poison Girl, a beloved dive bar tucked between Westheimer Road’s antique stores and secondhand shops. You’ll find a full range of cocktails, beer, and wine at this eclectic bar, which has a wide outside patio...
419 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Like tequila? Then you’re going to love El Big Bad Margarita Bar and Kitchen. This “gastro-cantina” located in downtown Houston’s Market Square is a must-try spot thanks to its infused tequilas, fresh juice margaritas, and...
2349 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
Named after the 1947 Malcolm Lowry novel, Under the Volcano is beloved by Houston locals, who flock here for the live music and drink menu standouts like the strawberry-basil margaritas and the frozen screwdrivers. The bar is also home to one...
2000 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020, USA
Houston's beer scene has commanded national attention for years thanks to its quality craft brews, and there’s no better place to sample some than at Saint Arnold Brewing Company. Founded in the mid-1990s, ithas the esteemed title of being the...
1424 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Craft cocktails have been a thing for a while now, and Anvil Bar &Refuge, opened in 2009, was one of the first places to put Houston’s mixology scene on the map. Specializing in drinks that use local ingredients and house-made syrups, Anvil is...
314 S Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Notsuoh (that’s Houston backward) is a funky little dive bar that’s nearly impossible to fully describe—it’s one of those offbeat finds you have to visit in person to understand. The artists' haven hosts poetry readings, live music, and film...
3622 Main St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Specializing in both coffee and booze, Double Trouble in Midtown Houston calls itself a one-stop shop for speeding up, or slowing down. The particularly pleasant baristas and bartenders serve locally roasted Greenway coffee, specialty cocktails,...
1034 W 20th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
People love the inclusive, hill country (i.e., Austin-like) vibe of Cedar Creek. It has a solid food menu, wide selection of beers, and refreshing frozen cocktails. The Frozen Mimosas are a brunch must, or if you're there later in the day, go for...
Brasil (cafe, 2604 Dunlavy St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
2706 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA
Fitzgerald's has been around since 1977, and has hosted some of the biggest names in music—like James Brown, Tina Turner, and the Ramones—in addition to giving a start to many local bands. The first floor of the two-story building has a full bar,...
218 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Sip signature cocktails and dine in style at Hearsay Gastro Lounge in of Market Square in Downtown Houston. Much like the handsomely refurbished 19th century brick building in which Hearsay is located, the restaurant puts a chic and elevated twist...
