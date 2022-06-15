Juneteenth is rooted in Texas and is still celebrated throughout the state.

Why, where, and how people observe this important event.

share this article

Juneteenth has only been a federally recognized holiday since last year, but people have been observing it for more than 150 years. The celebration dates back to June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, were informed they were free--more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Over the past century, the annual celebration has spread, with Texas becoming the first state to make Juneteenth an official holiday in 1980. Today, Juneteenth (also known as Emancipation Day and Freedom Day) is a staple across the country, complete with food, dancing, and community events. Whether you want to celebrate Juneteenth through a historical or artistic lens, these five celebrations share the story of Black history in their own, unique way. Photo by Cire notrevo/Shutterstock More than 100 years ago, Juneteenth started in Galveston. 1. Galveston's Juneteenth Celebrations When: June 18-20 Where: Galveston, Texas Cost: Free Learn More: Galveston’s Juneteenth Celebrations What better place to celebrate Juneteenth than where it all began? In 1866, the island city’s first iteration of the celebration took place, and it has continued to be a part of historical tradition since.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One event to look out for is the celebration at the Hollywood Bowl on June 19. This star-studded event spans genres, including jazz, gospel, hip-hop, soul, and R&B, and features performances by artists like Earth, Wind & Fire, Jhené Aiko, and Khalid. This is also where the Re-Collective Orchestra will perform--marking the first time an all-Black symphony orchestra performs onstage in the Hollywood Bowl’s 100-year history. Photo by Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash Come to Boston for a Juneteenth aimed at empowering the community. 4. King Boston's Nubian Square Juneteenth Celebration When: June 17, 2022 Where: Boston, Massachusetts Cost: Free Get Tickets: King Boston's Nubian Square Juneteenth Celebration If you want to take an educational route this Juneteenth, visit Boston, the place Martin Luther King Jr. considered his second home. (Boston was where he met his wife and where he completed his Ph.D.) This week, nonprofit King Boston is hosting the Embrace Ideas Festival, an event dedicated to amplifying antiracism and a vision for a more equitable Boston. Speakers at the festival tackle topics like the power of monuments, equity within a community, and upending the zero-sum game mentality when it comes to race and racism. On Friday, the Embrace Ideas festival wraps up with a Juneteenth block party in ​​Nubian Square from 3 to 9 p.m. This free celebration features locally sourced talent like DJ Slick Vick and Bill Banfield's Imagine Orchestra alongside food provided by BIPOC-owned food trucks in the area. Photo by TJ Brown/Shutterstock The Martin Luther King Jr. memorial is a must-see landmark when in D.C. 5. Reframing the Narrative at the Kennedy Center When: June 14-19 Where: Washington, D.C. Cost: $29 – $119 Get tickets: Reframing the Narrative