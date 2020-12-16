The Best of The Heights
Collected by Jessica Lymberopoulos , AFAR Local Expert
This is my dearly loved neighborhood. There's much to explore here, especially in the way of eating and shopping. Feel free to get in touch if you need more tips.
321 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
Retropolis is an awesome vintage clothing resale co-op. Think Buffalo Exchange, but with clothes from the 60s to the 80s. Its West 19th St. location in the Heights neighborhood will bring you to a fun, walkable shopping street in a historic part...
2520 Airline Dr, Houston, TX 77009, USA
Behind Canino's is an open-air Hispanic market called Airline Farmers Market. While it doesn't offer hyper-local products, the brush with this part of Houston's culture makes up for it. You'll find things like fresh produce, all sorts of dried...
339 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
If you want a unique Houston shopping experience, make the drive up to the shops on West 19th Street in the Heights neighborhood. This is an old shopping center that has been revitalized, and is now home to all kinds of cool, local businesses....
321 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
A pop-up store of unique Houston design, craft, and art. The perfect place to get a local, non-cheesy souvenir. Photo via 19th Street Pop-Up Shop Facebook page
3510 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018, USA
BBQ is serious business in Houston, as in the rest of Texas, and any local will have a strong opinion about where you can find the holy grail. Gatlin's, however, is a favorite among many. Fall-off-the-bone tender ribs, respectable brisket, pulled...
249 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
Since Hurricane Harvey, the gallery has moved to741 A Dulles Avenue, Stafford, TX 77477
This small ceramic gallery on 19th Street in Houston's Heights district features work from local, Texas, and national artists. They also offer monthly...
941 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77008, USA
Houston Heights was No. 4 on CNN Money's "Best big-city neighborhood" list for its "urban, walkable area" and "cohesive neighborhood vibe." However, it's hard to experience this neighborhood as a traveler because there are virtually no hotels in...
3708 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Of all the vintage and antique shops on 19th Street in Houston Heights, Replay may be the best curated. The owners seem to put a lot of thought into culling a quality selection of clothing, accessories, and decor. If you've always wanted a pair of...
355 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
Coda is a locally owned shop in Houston Heights with a unique collection of rustic, industrial, and contemporary home decor and gifts. I especially love the candles and handcrafted bath and body products. Ask the friendly owner, Frank, for help...
239 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
This is a nice big record and cd shop in the Heights where you can buy, sell, and trade new and used albums. The place has been in business since the mid-80s and has some attitude, spunk, and a loyal clientele. Photo via Vinal Edge Facebook page
325 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
Jubiliee is one of Houston's favorite boutiques. On one side of the store, you'll find unique juniors and womens clothing. The other side of the store has vintage furniture, eclectic home decor, cards, and gifts.
550 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007, USA
If you're a sucker for chalkboards, simple design, local products, and good food and coffee, Revival Market is your place. Everything served at this café is homemade, from the flaky chocolate croissants and kolachs (fruit-filled pastries) to the...
1801 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
Open daily from 9 a.m. until late in the evening, Down House is known for its brunch, extensive drink and cocktail menu, and otherwise great food and atmosphere. On Tuesdays, all classic cocktails are $3 off, and on Mondays, all wines by the...
1034 W 20th St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
People love the inclusive, hill country (i.e., Austin-like) vibe of Cedar Creek. It has a solid food menu, wide selection of beers, and refreshing frozen cocktails. The Frozen Mimosas are a brunch must, or if you're there later in the day, go for...
Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Eleanor Tinsley Park in Houston is a great place to spend time outdoors. There's the Waugh Bridge Bat Colony, hiking and biking trails, and tons of green space to enjoy.
140 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007, USA
One of the most beloved Houston celebrations is its annual Art Car Parade, which takes places in downtown Houston every spring and showcases cars decorated in every material imaginable. Even if you can’t make it to the parade, you can still find...
1435 Beall St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
As strange as it sounds, about 700 Houstonians of all ages meet on Thursday evenings to play bingo at a Czech Farmers Insurance Lodge. People actually start lining up just after 4 p.m. for a 7 p.m. start time! What makes this place so appealing to...
2706 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007, USA
Fitzgerald's has been around since 1977, and has hosted some of the biggest names in music—like James Brown, Tina Turner, and the Ramones—in addition to giving a start to many local bands. The first floor of the two-story building has a full bar,...
