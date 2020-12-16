The Best Breakfasts in Houston
Collected by Jessica Lymberopoulos , AFAR Local Expert
From dim sum steamed buns and down-home grits to champagne toasts and farm-to-table breakfasts, here are a few of Houston's morning favorites. Rise and shine on patios, in diner booths, and in the dining rooms of fine restaurants.
1801 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
Open daily from 9 a.m. until late in the evening, Down House is known for its brunch, extensive drink and cocktail menu, and otherwise great food and atmosphere. On Tuesdays, all classic cocktails are $3 off, and on Mondays, all wines by the...
3614 W Alabama St, Houston, TX 77027, USA
Ah, Tiny Boxwood's—this place is super relaxing. It's a bit tucked away, inside a plant nursery complex, but absolutely lovely once you find it. It's a great place to get brunch and a delicious lemonade.
4720 Washington Ave B, Houston, TX 77007, USA
Max's Wine Dive asks, "Champagne and fried chicken? Why the hell not?!" which pretty much sums up their concept of pairing comfort foods with wine or champagne. This place gets packed at peak hours, yet the waiters stay attentive and friendly. If...
6025 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057, USA
Founded by local celebrity chef Monica Pope (who's been called Texas’s answer to Alice Waters), Beaver's is a trendy icehouse with inventive food. The cocktails, nut burger, and mac and cheese are popular choices here.
2800 Kirby Dr B132, Houston, TX 77098, USA
In a city like Houston, which is bursting with international flavor, it’s not difficult to find fantastic Indian food. But Anita Jaisinghani, who formerly owned the beloved Indika, serves up the best of the best with Pondicheri. The menu here...
3711 Travis St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Yes, there might be a line. Yes, you need to go anyway. The Breakfast Klubis a Houston institution for good reason—you’ll find simple food, done right. Choose from classic breakfast dishes like French toast, omelettes, and biscuits and gravy, or...
