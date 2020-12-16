Offbeat Houston
Houston may have the reputation as a business-oriented city, but it also has a plethora of unique and offbeat attractions. Discover Houston’s unpretentious side by visiting a monument inspired by oranges, a beer can house, or a weekly bingo night at the lodge. Yup—wacky, weird, and quirky—this city has got it all and may surprise you.
2580 Shearn St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
You cross multiple railroad tracks and pass through warehouse-lined streets before arriving at a parking lot field full of massive president heads. Each sitting about 20 feet tall, it is quite a sight to behold. Behind them, the Beatles, towering...
222 Malone St, Houston, TX 77007, USA
What started as one man’s simple hobby has turned into a Houston landmark that attracts visitors from across the country: The Beer Can House. Back in 1968, owner John Milkovisch, a retired upholsterer for Southern Pacific Railroad, realized he...
Waugh Dr, Houston, TX 77002, USA
Eleanor Tinsley Park in Houston is a great place to spend time outdoors. There's the Waugh Bridge Bat Colony, hiking and biking trails, and tons of green space to enjoy.
2101 E NASA Pkwy, Houston, TX 77058, USA
Who hasn’t daydreamed about being an astronaut at least once? Thankfully, Space Center Houston makes it easy to learn about the great beyond. It’s the area’s No. 1 attraction for international visitors and the first...
Houston, TX, USA
Celebrating “the artist in everyone,” this fantastic art space created out of folk art—and, OK, sometimes junk—proves that one person’s trash truly can be someone else’s treasure. It was created by Jefferson...
2007 Grant St, Houston, TX 77006, USA
Many people consider Anderson Fair – Houston's legendary folk and acoustic music "listening room"– an unsung cultural treasure. Grammy Award-winning artists like Nanci Griffith, Lyle Lovett, and Lucinda Williams have all played here. It began as a...
1435 Beall St, Houston, TX 77008, USA
As strange as it sounds, about 700 Houstonians of all ages meet on Thursday evenings to play bingo at a Czech Farmers Insurance Lodge. People actually start lining up just after 4 p.m. for a 7 p.m. start time! What makes this place so appealing to...
140 Heights Blvd, Houston, TX 77007, USA
One of the most beloved Houston celebrations is its annual Art Car Parade, which takes places in downtown Houston every spring and showcases cars decorated in every material imaginable. Even if you can’t make it to the parade, you can still find...
415 Barren Springs Dr, Houston, TX 77090, USA
When you hear the name of this unusual museum—the National Museum of Funeral History—you can’t help but have a little morbid curiosity about what’s inside. The motto here is “Any day above ground is a good one,”...
3601, 3601, 2009 W Gray St, Houston, TX 77019, USA
Built in 1939, this is Houston's oldest continually operating movie theater, showing lots of independent and foreign films, as well as monthly midnight showings of Rocky Horror Picture Show and The Room. Try to get tickets for a showing in the...
