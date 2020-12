Galveston is only an hour drive away from Houston, making it the perfect escape for a day or weekend trip. With over 30 miles of beaches, Victorian neighborhoods, shopping, and entertainment, Galveston is earning the reputation as the Gulf Coast’s playground. The city has experienced a tourism boom in recent years after being hit hard by Hurricane Ike in 2008. Major efforts were put into rebuilding Galveston – restoring not only its charm, but also its spirit.