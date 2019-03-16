How to Explore Houston’s Booming Art Scene

Visitors to the Brown Foundation Plaza near the Glassell School of Art check out “Cloud Column” by Anish Kapoor.

Ongoing growth and affordability are attracting a whole new crop of young creatives to this dynamic Texan city. Here are 9 ways to enjoy their work.

When you think about great art cities in the United States, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Miami probably come to mind. But Houston is home to a robust arts scene of its own, with everything from colorful graffiti parks to modern museums. If that comes as a surprise, you're not alone. "In general, when people think of Houston, I think . . . some still have this concept of it being so Texas—like, cowboys and stuff—and it not being as urbanized as it really is," says Reagan Corbett, an artist and Houston native living and working in her home city. "Others think of Houston as [having] oil and gas, state fairs, good sports teams, music, good food . . . they know there's a lot going on in Houston, but nothing super-specific to the art scene." Corbett says that, while wealth from oil and gas companies helped bring fine art to Houston in previous decades by funneling money into the construction of museums, the city's current ongoing growth, affordability, and variety of housing options are attracting a fresh crop of young creatives. They are contributing to the influx of art accessible to a new generation of admirers. Whatever your taste in art, Houston likely has it. Here's how to take in the highlights. Photo by Tinsley Corbett Reagan Corbett is one of the hundreds of artists who make their studio spaces at Sawyer Yards. Spend "Second Saturday" at Sawyer Yards The industrial park turned creative playground is home to more than 400 artists' studios. Set in a working train yard in Houston's historic First Ward, this creative campus—one of the largest in the country—makes its home in a former industrial complex whose centerpiece is several rice silos repurposed into work spaces. More than 400 artists' studios, including Corbett's, fill the complex's six former warehouses, which open to the public on the second Saturday of each month from noon until 5 p.m., allowing visitors to enjoy a market, meet artists, and explore their paintings, sculptures, jewelry, and photography free of charge. Plus, each of Sawyer Yards' six warehouses hosts exhibitions throughout the year. Photo by Lindsay Lambert Day James Turrell is known for his large-scale installations focusing on light and color, like "Twilight Epiphany." Watch the sun set (or rise) from inside James Turrell's Skyspace structure The Insta-worthy, interactive installation will test your perception of light and color.

