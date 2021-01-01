The Best Bars in Barcelona
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Whether you're sampling Spanish wine in a rustic taverna or sipping a cocktail in an airy, modern rooftop bar, you'll find Barcelona's variety of drinking options hard to beat. ¡Salud! —or as they say in Catalan—¡Txin txin!
Carrer de la Diputació, 249, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
This ultramodern space—part wine bar, part restaurant—has a daunting wine list with more than 3,000 labels, plus a rotating list of 50 that you can try by the glass before committing to a full bottle. Skip the iPad and put yourself...
Plaça de la Rosa dels Vents, 1 Final, Passeig de Joan de Borbó, 08039 Barcelona, Spain
It’s got trendy cocktails, DJs, and a fashionable crowd, but the real reason to head to this swanky lounge is for the views—of the sea, the sky, and the whole of Barcelona below. Located 26 stories up, on the topmost floor of the renovated...
Passeig de Gràcia, 38, 40, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona’s skyline is on full display at the Mandarin Oriental Barcelona's posh rooftop terrace. Soak up views of Gaudí’s La Sagrada Familia and Casa Batlló while sipping a pisco sour and feasting on fresh ceviche...
Carrer de Sant Pau, 128, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
It’s as much about the atmosphere as the cocktails at this historic confectioner’s shop turned bar, which retains many of the glorious details of its former life. Display windows now serve as nooks for small tables, the long wood...
Av. del Paraŀlel, 164, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
The man behind the award-winning molecular gastronomy at el Bulli and his younger brother are the great culinary minds behind contemporary tapas bar Tickets, on Avinguda Parallel in Barcelona’s theatre district. Don’t miss molecular favorites like...
Carrer dels Consellers, 4, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Craft cocktail culture is still relatively new to Barcelona, and Collage is on the forefront, serving some of the most creative mixed drinks in the city—including molecular cocktails. The dimly lit space in El Born features a small bar downstairs...
Carrer de Tamarit, 91, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
The man behind this humble sliver of a restaurant is none other than Albert Adrià, who, with his brother, Ferran, introduced molecular gastronomy to the world at El Bulli. That famed three-Michelin-star spot shuttered in 2011, but the chef...
Carrer de la Princesa, 14, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Natural wines are all the rage these days, but this interconnected wine shop and tapas bar in El Born was one of the pioneers of Barcelona's vin vivant movement when it opened in 2013. You can choose from a lengthy list of natural Spanish and...
Carrer dels Agullers, 7, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Stocking more than 7,500 wines and spirits—including a sizable number hailing from Spain—this bodega is the ideal place to discover specialty regional wines. The Vila family runs both Viniteca and the adjacent gourmet grocery, La Teca,...
Carrer de Pau Claris, 192, 08037 Barcelona, Spain
"First stop in Barcelona is Bar Mut. Great vibes, wine, and this house classic of egg yolk, prawns, and crispy potatoes. Hot damn, it's good to be here."—Matt Duckor
In buzzy El Born, across from the Santa Maria del Mar church, this tucked away wine bar carries more than 400 wines and 20 by-the-glass offerings that change every 15 days. Pair a glass of Raventos i Blanc de la Finca or a bottle of Juve y Camps...
Carrer del Poeta Cabanyes, 25, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Forget Google Maps: You’ll quickly locate this venerable tapas bar in El Poble-Sec by the line out the door. With standing-room-only space for just 20 people, this sliver of a spot fills up fast—and stays that way until closing time....
Ronda de Sant Antoni, 41, 08011 Barcelona, Spain
Mainland Europe’s first (and currently only) outpost of Ian Schrager’s trendy Edition hotel brand is topped by one of the city’s most scenic drinking spots. The indoor/outdoor bar, overlooking the red-tiled roofs of the surrounding El Born...
Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 621, 08007 Barcelona, Spain
Among the sea of rooftop bars across Barcelona, Azimuth, atop the newish Almanac hotel, is one of the few that can be enjoyed year-round. The glass-enclosed lounge overlooking the Gran Via offers nice city views but it’s out on the spacious...
19, Passeig de Joan de Borbó, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
The latest offering from Michelin-starred chef and elBulli alum Carles Abellan (Bravo, Suculent) celebrates all things seafood, so it’s fitting that its location is in the seaside neighborhood of Barceloneta. The marine-themed setting is...
Carrer dels Mirallers, 5, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Imagine a cross between a laboratory and a cocktail bar and you’ll have the successful experiment that is Dr. Stravinsky. In this dimly lit, dual-level space, surrounded by herb-filled glass jars, bubbling flasks, and test tubes, bartenders...
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 52, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
Built (literally by hand) by two Swedish bartenders, this tiny no-frills dive sports a cool DIY aesthetic—distressed white-brick walls, recycled furnishings, edgy signage—and an ever-changing cocktail lineup that draws a devoted crowd....
