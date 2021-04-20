Bar Mut
Carrer de Pau Claris, 192, 08037 Barcelona, Spain
+34 932 17 43 38
Photo by Matt Duckor
Sun - Sat 1pm - 12am
Bar Mut"First stop in Barcelona is Bar Mut. Great vibes, wine, and this house classic of egg yolk, prawns, and crispy potatoes. Hot damn, it's good to be here."—Matt Duckor
6 outstanding tapas bars in Barcelona
This summer, I spent a few days in Barcelona. Of course, any trip of mine is always highlighted by the many restaurants I visit. In Barcelona, I ate at these 6 outstanding tapas bars, each offering a different vibe and a different attitude.
Bar Mut: Must try: The egg yolk carpaccio and the grilled octopus
Tasca el Corral: Must try: Chorizo al diablo (flaming chorizo with agua ardiente), Manchego cheese and cider.
Set del Born: Must try: Pata negra ham and the special way they prepare patatas bravas
Segons Mercat: Must try: Beef filet with port wine and foie sauce
Bubó: Must try: The desserts from Bubó pastry and chocolate shop next door!
Tickets tapas bar: Must try: Everything!
http://willtravelforfood.com/2011/08/17/tapas-bars-barcelona/
