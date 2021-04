This summer, I spent a few days in Barcelona . Of course, any trip of mine is always highlighted by the many restaurants I visit. In Barcelona, I ate at these 6 outstanding tapas bars, each offering a different vibe and a different attitude.Bar Mut: Must try: The egg yolk carpaccio and the grilled octopusTasca el Corral: Must try: Chorizo al diablo (flaming chorizo with agua ardiente), Manchego cheese and cider.Set del Born: Must try: Pata negra ham and the special way they prepare patatas bravasSegons Mercat: Must try: Beef filet with port wine and foie sauceBubó: Must try: The desserts from Bubó pastry and chocolate shop next door!Tickets tapas bar: Must try: Everything!http://willtravelforfood.com/2011/08/17/tapas-bars-barcelona/