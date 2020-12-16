Where are you going?
The Best Arts and Entertainment in Miami

Collected by GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert
The best activities for art lovers are throughout Miami's downtown area. There's entertainment all over the city. Whether you consider yourself an artist yourself, of if you just appreciate creative passion, Miami's best cultural activities cater to everyone. Try a ballet performance, a boutique movie theater, a entertaining casino night, an art-focused baseball stadium or a dolphin show. The historic theaters downtown and the secret spots on the beach will never leave you bored in Miami.
Miami Beach Cinematheque

1130 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Miami Beach Cinematheque is an intimate theater in South Beach that’s housed in the former City Hall, built by Carl Fischer in 1927. Now home of the Miami Beach Film Society, which screens independent and experimental movies and film...
New World Center

500 17th St, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The New World Center, the South Beach home of the New World Symphony, was designed by starchitect Frank Gehry and is a cultural gem situated between the bay and the Atlantic Ocean, with views of both as well as multiple flexible...
Magic City Casino

450 NW 37th Ave, Miami, FL 33125, USA
The Magic City Casino in Miami features over 800 Las Vegas style slot machines, an 18-table Poker Room, outdoor concert amphitheater, seasonal live greyhound racing, multiple food and beverage outlets, and diverse entertainment schedule. Casino...
Miami City Ballet

2200 Liberty Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Miami City Ballet performs at its home theater in Miami Beach, the large Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Miami, and throughout south Florida. The company is over 30 years old and has a repertoire of more than 100...
AmericanAirlines Arena

601 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
While strolling through bustling downtown Miami, be sure to stop into the city's main attraction, the American Airlines Arena. The stadium is a large concert/sports venue, hosting musical act such a Madonna, Taylor Swift and Laday Gaga. Other...
Olympia Theater

174 E Flagler St, Miami, FL 33131, USA
Downtown Miami’s Olympia Theater was built in 1926 as a silent movie palace and still is a glamorous old soul on Flagler Street. Performers from Elvis Presley to B.B. King to Luciano Pavarotti have graced the stage, and today it...
Marlins Park

501 Marlins Way, Miami, FL 33125, USA
The state-of-the-art, 36,700-seat Marlins Park in the heart of Downtown is the home of the Miami Marlins baseball team. It has a retractable roof that takes just 13 minutes to go from fully closed to fully open, and there’s a...
Miami Seaquarium

4400 Rickenbacker Causeway, Miami, FL 33149, USA
The Miami Seaquarium is a 38-acre marine entertainment park and 300,000-gallon reef aquarium in Key Biscayne that’s home to dolphins, sea lions, sea turtles, and manatees. Among the many activities on offer, you can book penguin and...
The Fillmore Miami Beach

1700 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
The Fillmore Miami Beach, located on famous Washington Avenue, opened in 1950 and was the home of The Jackie Gleason Show in the 1960s. It’s now one of South Beach’s top live music and entertainment venues where you can catch John...
