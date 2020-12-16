Specialty Shopping in Hong Kong
Collected by Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
Specialty shops and markets offer silks and cottons, custom-made items, and collectible antique treasures.
Hong Kong, 中環羅桂祥茶藝館香港公園地下層
LockCha offers traditional tea service and vegetarian dim sum in a stunning colonial-era building with elegant furnishings, carved wooden panels, and framed calligraphy on the walls. When it first opened in 1991, it was a simple tea shop, but...
18號 Hanoi Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
As the first Art Mall in the world, K11 has year-round exhibitions and special installations on display, featuring both local and international artists. K11 is also keen on supporting local talents through the K11 Artist Klub art community...
Stanley Market Rd, Stanley, Hong Kong
Stanley Market is the first place local people think of for shopping. For out-of-towners, a Stanley shopping trip kills two birds with one stone—sightseeing and bargain hunting. The 45-minute bus or taxi drive from Central to the little...
Burlington Arcade, 90-94c Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
Since 1957, Sam’s Tailor has been a favorite stopfor visiting royalty, prime ministers, and rock stars.The largest order ever received? Ten jackets,48 suits, and 168 shirts. The flashiest? Coats withnational flag–inspired silk linings.Burlington...
Hollywood Rd, Hong Kong
Loved walking along this delightful street for window shopping. The area feels more like the "real" Hong Kong and the shops had beautiful display windows. There are also some contemporary art galleries which adds vibrancy to the area. A delight!
Temple St, Jordan, Hong Kong
Although tourists cruise this market every night, it is still a fun bet for a good dose of Hong Kong market flavor. Get ready to negotiate via calculator and come ready to do so (best to start by countering with half the asking price and go up...
A1, 1-7 Pak Sha Rd, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
This Macanese bakery, or pastelaria, is renowned for making and bringing in the best of Macanese snacks to Hong Kong. Once just a seller of peanut brittle candy and ginger sweets, they now have shops all over Hong Kong and Macau selling...
