Souvenir Shopping in Munich
Collected by Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert
You know you've always wanted a cuckoo clock, lederhosen, and a 34-ounce beer mug—or maybe just a bag of German cookies—so check out these shops, and take a little piece of hofbräu home with you.
Sendlinger Str. 1, 80331 München, Germany
For funny German souvenirs (like this kitschy cuckoo clock), check out Servus Heimat in the Stadtmuseum. For more upscale collectibles, head to Nymphenburg(Odeonsplatz 1), a 250-year-old traditional porcelain producer that works with such...
Schuhbecks Schokolade is on top of its chocolate game. Choose from an assortment of decadent truffles, confections, and bars in a variety of flavors. Everything is made using the best Swiss chocolate. You can customize your own chocolate gift...
Platzl 4A, 80331 München, Germany
Germany's most famous chef, Alfons Schuhbeck, travels the world in search of spices but makes it easy for you at his "Gewürze" (Spice) Shop. Choose from over a hundred well-stocked and fragrant spices from all over the world, on three levels. Be...
Platzl 9, 80331 München, Germany
Germans, especially Bavarians (who are or are not Germans, depending on whom you talk to) love eating their meat and potatoes. While there, I went for a giant joint of pork with kartoffel (potato) salad. Nobody does fresh potato salad better....
This family-run souvenir shop (aptly named Souvenirs Flohr) has been in the Flohr family for over 25 years, starting with a small stand just outside the Hofbräuhaus. It has since moved just down the road. It's famous for its collection of...
Brienner Str. 11, 80333 München, Germany
The Confiserie Cafe Luitpold is known as the "sinful mile" and is the meeting place for sweet connoisseurs in the heart of Munich. Bring the flavors back home with you with a package of cookies, marzipan or chocolates skillfully prepared by chef...
Lebkuchen Schmidt is one of Germany's most famous gingerbread makers and prides itself on its "exquisite quality" and secret recipe. Lebkuchen Schmidt is committed to the tradition of the good old baking craft, while at the same time continuing to...
Neuhauser Str. 2, 80331 München, Germany
If you weren't already a FC Bayern München fan, you are now, right? Show your support for your favorite team with memorabilia from the official fan shop.
Want to fit in with the locals? Then you need Wies'n Trachtfor traditional Bavarian clothing. That's a dirndl (for the ladies) and lederhosen (for the guys), especially if you're going to Oktoberfest, but a regular beer hall will suffice as well!...
