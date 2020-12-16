Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Souvenir Shopping in Munich

Collected by Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert
You know you've always wanted a cuckoo clock, lederhosen, and a 34-ounce beer mug—or maybe just a bag of German cookies—so check out these shops, and take a little piece of hofbräu home with you.
Save Place

Servus Heimat

Sendlinger Str. 1, 80331 München, Germany
For funny German souvenirs (like this kitschy cuckoo clock), check out Servus Heimat in the Stadtmuseum. For more upscale collectibles, head to Nymphenburg(Odeonsplatz 1), a 250-year-old traditional porcelain producer that works with such...
More Details >
Save Place

Schubecks Schokolade

Schuhbecks Schokolade is on top of its chocolate game. Choose from an assortment of decadent truffles, confections, and bars in a variety of flavors. Everything is made using the best Swiss chocolate. You can customize your own chocolate gift...
More Details >
Save Place

Schuhbeck Spice Shop (Schuhbeck Gewürzladen)

Platzl 4A, 80331 München, Germany
Germany's most famous chef, Alfons Schuhbeck, travels the world in search of spices but makes it easy for you at his "Gewürze" (Spice) Shop. Choose from over a hundred well-stocked and fragrant spices from all over the world, on three levels. Be...
More Details >
Save Place

Hofbräuhaus

Platzl 9, 80331 München, Germany
Germans, especially Bavarians (who are or are not Germans, depending on whom you talk to) love eating their meat and potatoes. While there, I went for a giant joint of pork with kartoffel (potato) salad. Nobody does fresh potato salad better....
More Details >
Save Place

Souvenirs Flohr

This family-run souvenir shop (aptly named Souvenirs Flohr) has been in the Flohr family for over 25 years, starting with a small stand just outside the Hofbräuhaus. It has since moved just down the road. It's famous for its collection of...
More Details >
Save Place

Confiserie Cafe Luitpold

Brienner Str. 11, 80333 München, Germany
The Confiserie Cafe Luitpold is known as the "sinful mile" and is the meeting place for sweet connoisseurs in the heart of Munich. Bring the flavors back home with you with a package of cookies, marzipan or chocolates skillfully prepared by chef...
More Details >
Save Place

Lebkuchen Schmidt

Lebkuchen Schmidt is one of Germany's most famous gingerbread makers and prides itself on its "exquisite quality" and secret recipe. Lebkuchen Schmidt is committed to the tradition of the good old baking craft, while at the same time continuing to...
More Details >
Save Place

FC Bayern München Fan Shop

Neuhauser Str. 2, 80331 München, Germany
If you weren't already a FC Bayern München fan, you are now, right? Show your support for your favorite team with memorabilia from the official fan shop.
More Details >
Save Place

Weis'n Tracht & Mehr

Want to fit in with the locals? Then you need Wies'n Trachtfor traditional Bavarian clothing. That's a dirndl (for the ladies) and lederhosen (for the guys), especially if you're going to Oktoberfest, but a regular beer hall will suffice as well!...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without