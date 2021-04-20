South Africa’s Best Safari Parks and Camps

Sabi Sands Game Reserve

Zulu for “protector of all living things,” Londolozi was established on the banks of the Sand River in the late 1920s. The founding owners were some of the first to promote photographic safaris, a theme that continues to this day since the property is still in family hands. Guests can even rent professional cameras and lens kits on-site, then visit the Londolozi Creative Studio, where they can work on their photos using Lightroom and Photoshop software with the assistance of a creative team. If you get a really great shot, have Londolozi print it on canvas and package it for your journey home.



The property features five riverfront lodges, each with its own distinct style and all within walking distance of one another. Tree Camp, Private Granite Suites, and Pioneer Camp are Relais & Châteaux properties, while Varty Camp and Founders Camp are better suited to families with children between the ages of six and 16. Besides the photography resources, guests are primarily drawn to Londolozi for its reputation as an excellent place to spot leopards—arguably the most elusive of the Big Five animals. To get here, fly into Skukuza or Nelspruit and then arrange for a car to your lodge.