Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve & Wellness Retreat

Agert Pakhuis Pass, Clanwilliam, 8135, South Africa
Sun - Sat 12am - 11:30pm

Bushmans Kloof Wilderness Reserve & Wellness Retreat

Bushmans Kloof is a boutique wellness resort located in South Africa’s Cederberg Mountains. Just three hours north of Cape Town, the lodge sits on one of eight UNESCO World Heritage sites in the Cape Floral plant kingdom, surrounded by open plains, sandstone formations, and scrubby fynbos. Beyond its natural appeal, the land also has incredible cultural significance—guests can find more than 130 Bushman rock paintings, thought to be over 10,000 years old, across the property. 

The all-inclusive lodge can accommodate up to 34 guests at a time in a combination of rooms, suites, and a private villa with a pool. Activities include biking, hiking, fishing, canoeing, and nature drives in a safari vehicle. There’s also a gym, pool, organic vegetable garden, and award-winning spa on premises.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert

