Singita Boulders Lodge
Sabi Sands Game Reserve, Kruger National Park, Hazyview, 1242, South Africa
| +27 13 735 9801
Singita Boulders LodgeAn award-winning hotel company, Singita is lauded not only for its luxurious properties but also for its dedication to the environment and uplifting communities. To reach Singita Boulders Lodge, guests can fly direct from Johannesburg to Sabi Sand Game Reserve on Federal Airlines’ daily jet service. Once there, they can expect open-air common spaces that provide a continuous connection to the outdoors, as well as spacious suites with game-viewing decks and private plunge pools. Also on-site is a swimming pool in the main lodge area, spa and gym facilities, and a wine boutique selling premier South African vintages. In addition to daily game drives, guests can indulge in activities like guided safari walks, photography lessons, stargazing, and archery, making for the stay of a lifetime.
over 6 years ago
Amazing New Singita Boulders Lodge
The recently reopened Singita Boulders Lodge is so inviting with its wide open spaces and comfy couches. Everywhere you look there are textures or elements that reflect the surrounding landscape. For some of the best game viewing, the main lodge is the place to be. Its large open decks overlook the Sand River and provide the perfect vantage point to watch resident wildlife in their natural environment.
almost 7 years ago
Mhangeni Pride Patrolling
The Mhangeni Pride were spotted patrolling in step and perfect formation through Singita Sabi Sand. Lucky explorers with the luxury safari outfitter came face-to-face with the elusive Pride on a territorial migration when out one of Singita's unique, privately-guided and hosted experiences. Singita Sabi Sand puts the adventure back into safari and allows guests access to a truly intimate African experience. This is not a mere vacation, but a true journey, like for the Mhangeni, exploring the African wilderness with authenticity and adventure like no other.
almost 7 years ago
Bath With a View
I often say I'll know I've made it in the world when I own a claw foot tub. For a few days in 2010, I settled for this white goddess overlooking the South African grasslands of Kruger National Park. After a full day of safari activities featuring the Big Five, I looked forward to retiring to this bathtub where staff, clearly sensing a routine, strategically placed candles and a bottle of South African pinotage before my return. One afternoon, I watched a herd of elephants traipsing by while I soaked, undisturbed except by the occasional trunk's squeal, the thumping step of a youngster jogging to his mother's side, and I thought: maybe I've arrived after all.
almost 7 years ago
Amazing Wines in the Bush
Everyone expects to sample great South African wines in the Western Cape, but Singita's safari lodges in the Sabi Sand offer some of the most sought-after wines in the entire continent. A wine tasting in the cellar with one of Singita's few, hand selected sommeliers, lends an overview of notable South African characteristics and an appreciation for how far the industry has come. Singita's wine program is headed by François Rautenbach, pictured. Most of the 180+ wines on Singita's list, with the exception of Champagne, are included in the per diem rates.