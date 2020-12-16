Sipping in Santiago: Best Bars
Collected by Liz Caskey , AFAR Local Expert
Good wine flows through Santiago, the Chilean capital, like water. Santiago's bars also serve up stellar craft beer, fresh juices, and well-mixed cocktails. Find a seat, a bar stool, or a rooftop lounge to sip in style as the setting sun reflects off the Andes Mountains.
Want to know where Santiaguinos go to drink wine? Baco. This place got the wines-by-the-glass craze started and quite simply comes down to the following equation: amazingly well-curated wines with no restaurant mark-up. Add in wonderful, simple...
Liguria is an institution in Santiago. It's the default for meeting friends and colleagues over chilled draft beers called schops, or dangerously loaded cocktails. The bar scene is animated and starts in the late afternoon around happy hour and...
Today in Chile there are nearly 150 breweries in the country, ranging from garage to sophisticated operations. The necessary starting point to go on a tour of the beers in Chile is at Cervercería Nacional. This tiny brick-walled bar, in the...
If you have time, you could travel nearly two hours south of the capital into wine country to dine at the outstanding Miguel Torres restaurant near Curicó, part of this Spanish winery's headquarters--or you could dine at their outpost in the...
Purpose-built as the first Ritz-Carlton in the Southern Cone, this Santiago hotel opened its doors in June 2003. When guests enter the impressive red-brick building, they are enveloped in a sense of occasion—paneled woodwork, ornately framed...
The W Santiago is where the cool kids stay. Which other hotel would dare to have a sign reading “WHATEVER” at the entrance? Since opening in 2009, the hotel has earned a strong following, both from locals and visitors. Dimly lit with a color...
In 1998, former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet was arrested in England at The London Clinic. A month later, satirical, left-leaning newspaper The Clinic was born. The newspaper’s namesake bar in the Lastarria area, housed in a gorgeous Baroque...
Catedral is part of the trio of Café del Opera (great coffee, lunch, ice cream) and the high-end gourmet restaurant Opera. The third piece is Catedral, located on the second floor and roof of the historic building sprawling over the corner of José...
The Aubrey Hotel is full of surprises to be discovered. Whether a cozy, hidden seating area, meringue cake at afternoon tea, or fresh raspberry juice and mango nectar delivered by a delightfully energetic breakfast server, the Aubrey was a...
Santiago's most popular sports bar is the place to see the big game (soccer, US football, rugby, etc.) streaming from their TVs. Beyond sports, the vibe is an international crowd that congregates many evenings on the terrace to drink beer or...
As wine booms in Chile, Barrica 94 is the newest addition to the city's wine bars. Located in the tourist-friendly Patio Bellavista in Bohemiam Bellavista, Barrica 94 is all about La Vid. Interior murals were designed by local painter and designer...
