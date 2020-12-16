Singapore Clubbing and Nightlife
Collected by Arwen Joyce , AFAR Local Expert
Night owls unite: Singapore's bar and club scene is hot to trot. Whether you're looking for a rooftop bar with eye-popping city views or an underground club where you can show off your highest Louboutins, this party city has you covered.
10 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018956
If money is no object, staying near the Marina in Singapore is a great choice. On one side you have the bizarrely mesmerizing Marina Bay Sands development, which includes a hotel, casino (note that the Chinese take their gambling very seriously),...
Boat Quay, Singapore
Boat Quay is the easternmost section of the Singapore River. The original shophouses erected here by Singaporean tradesmen have been turned into bars and restaurants with river views. It is a lively scene with English pubs showing sports on big...
5 Ann Siang Road, Singapore 069688
Oxwell's upstairs dining room serves refined pub fare while the rooftop and ground-floor bars lure in a strong happy hour and late night crowd. On weekend evenings, this buzzy corner of Ann Siang Hill and Club Street is closed to traffic and fills...
30 Merchant Road #01-03 Riverside Point 058282, Singapore 058282
Riverside Point across the river from Clarke Quay is a great place to sit with a cold drink to watch the world go by. Cafe Iguana is rather large and generic but the service is quick and the drinks are cold, which, on a casual night, is all you...
24 Ann Siang Rd, Singapore 069704
Wine can be rather expensive in Singapore. For my money Le Carillon provides the best wines by the glass, along with charcuterie and cheese plates, and a good atmosphere. In general, the Club Street neighborhood is a great place to find a drink—it...
1 Raffles Place, Singapore 048616
For that elusive wow factor, head straight for Singapore's highest rooftop bar, 1 Altitude, on the 63rd floor of 1 Raffles Place. The views from this expansive space are amazing in every direction. It’s a great spot for a sunset cocktail or, once...
1 Beach Rd, Singapore 189673
A hotel whose name is instantly recognizable, the Raffles Singapore is pure colonial confection, a landmark maintained in its original style, with liveried Sikh door attendants greeting guests. Opened by two Armenian brothers in 1887 as a 10-room...
600 North Bridge Rd, Singapore 188778
This venue has closed.
The centrepiece of Divine's art deco wine bar is a soaring glass-fronted wine tower that holds up to 3,000 bottles. Buy a bottle and the bar's wine angels use an electric hoist to fly up the tower and retrieve your selection....
