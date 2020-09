Selamat Datang! Malaysia

Selamat Datang is a Bahasa Malaysia phrase that roughly translates to "Welcome". Though I've lived in the US for decades, I was born and raised in Malaysia. I've not been back in years, opting instead to see the rest of the world. but someday soon, I will be going back and I'm very excited about that. Here are some wonderful images, thanks to AFAR's intrepid travelers, of the special country I call home.