San Francisco for Families

San Francisco is a fantastic city for families, as there are plenty of activities to keep the young ones occupied, and best of all, many of these adventures are pretty parent friendly too. From the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie Factory to the famous City Lights Bookstore and the Walt Disney Family Museum, families of all ages will find plenty to do while visiting San Francisco.
104 Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
This museum does so much more than tell you about Walt Disney's life—it reminds you of the struggles that all creatives face throughout their careers. The experience is unexpected, interactive, and current for kids and adults alike. The view onto...
2300 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115, USA
The beautiful boutique Nest on Fourth Street in Berkeley, takes me right back to France even before I walk in. The displays of the books, fabrics, gifts, jewelry and artwork through through the glass windows was enough to make my heart leap when I...
56 Ross Alley, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
Although most of the manufacturing of fortune cookies is done outside of San Francisco, one factory is still running and is a popular tourist spot in San Francisco's Chinatown. Of course the smell of the cookies being freshly made will draw you...
4519, 261 Columbus Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
In an age when many independent bookstores have surrendered to the advance of chain stores and Amazon, City Lights is a true survivor. Since it was founded by poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti in 1956, it has served as a gathering place for San Francisco...
858 Cole St, San Francisco, CA 94117, USA
This fun, poppy outfit sells kids' clothing and toys, all in one of the most colorful stores in San Francisco. At the back of the store, the large sign reading "TANTRUM" pulls you in like a ringmaster. The carnival-themed letters hang over big-top...
Presidio of San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
A few blocks east of Goldsworthy's more prominent Spire is this installation of fallen trees snaking through the still standing ones. Wood Line is located within the cypress grove near the intersection of Presidio Boulevard and West Pacific...
Lands End Trail, San Francisco, CA 94121, USA
Land's End in San Francisco is an easy hike with huge payoff. This labyrinth sits just below the Legion of Honor parking lot and the Lincoln Park golf course. You can then scramble down to a beautiful rocky beach.
1 Ferry Building, San Francisco, CA 94111, USA
Outdoor markets always tell a story about their city: what goods are for sale, what foods are locally grown and how the residents interact with one another as they buy and sell their wares. San Francisco's Saturday Market at the Ferry Terminal...
At Pier 39, more than 20,000 sea creatures from the San Francisco Bay and California coastline await your visit. Walking through the aquarium's transparent tunnels immerses you in the bay's diverse aquatic life, as you come eye-to-eye with the...
2815 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
There's still a fish market vibe at the Fisherman's Wharf harbor, packed with stall upon stall of delectable catches. If you're going to try a local favorite—and you should—try the clam chowder in a sourdough bread bowl. Other tasty choices...
924 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94129, USA
Its a good way to spend a few hours with your buddies when the weather is crappy outside. The climbing gym rents harnesses and shoes and will even give you a free class on how to belay.
3692 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
It's no wonder that on any given weekday afternoon, the line for ice cream at this legendary San Francisco establishment goes out the door and wraps around the block. Once you try it for yourself, you'll understand: it's just that good. With...
