An Ice Cream for all Seasons

Bi-Rite Creamery is more than just a place to get a cone with interesting flavors combinations. It's something of a San Francisco ritual, an event to plan an evening around.



First there's the queue--no matter what time of day or inclement weather the city might be experiencing. Give into it. The wait will be worth it. Mind the signs requesting quiet voices to respect the neighbors.



Then there's the impossible choice of signature flavors: salted carmel (my favorite), cheesecake rhubarb-swirl, strawberry-basalmic, and honey-lavender to name a few. If you can't decide, you can always come back. Last time the family ahead of me was on their third visit of the day.



With cone in hand you can huddle under the eaves of nearby shops to escape the rain, or head over to Dolores Park to spread out on the lawn in the sunshine.



If short on time, customers can skip the line by purchasing a pint from the upright freezer by the cash registers.



Bi-Rite Creamery is located in San Francisco's Mission District, a.k.a foodie Mecca. It's easily accessibly by the Church Street Muni Station or the 16th Street Mission BART stop. If driving, I've always had luck parking on the north end of Dolores Park.







