Bi-Rite Creamery
3692 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
| +1 415-626-5600
Sun - Sat 1pm - 7pm
The Most Delicious Ice Cream in the World- Seriously.It's no wonder that on any given weekday afternoon, the line for ice cream at this legendary San Francisco establishment goes out the door and wraps around the block. Once you try it for yourself, you'll understand: it's just that good.
With flavors like salted caramel, honey lavender and roasted banana, it is one of the creamiest, most tasty treats you could ever experience.
The location is an added bonus: right across from Dolores Park in the Mission District, grabbing a cone and heading to the park on a sunny day is a scoop of heaven on earth.
Here's a tip: if you get a small cup, you can still get 3 different flavors (I learned of this afterwards, so of course I had to head back the next day to make sure).
If I lived in San Francisco, everyday would be a Bi-Rite kind of day.
almost 7 years ago
A Divine Treat
My first time at Bi-Rite Creamery was a success! Although the line went out the door and we didn't get to order until 15 minutes later, it was worth the wait! The chocolate ice cream was smooth and sweet to perfection while the hazelnut with dandelion chocolate's cocoa nibs (something I never heard of) was like cold heaven in my mouth. I ate my ice cream so slowly because I didn't want to finish it.It was that delicious! They have other unique flavors like roasted banana and honey lavender. I will definitely go back there.
almost 7 years ago
An Ice Cream for all Seasons
Bi-Rite Creamery is more than just a place to get a cone with interesting flavors combinations. It's something of a San Francisco ritual, an event to plan an evening around.
First there's the queue--no matter what time of day or inclement weather the city might be experiencing. Give into it. The wait will be worth it. Mind the signs requesting quiet voices to respect the neighbors.
Then there's the impossible choice of signature flavors: salted carmel (my favorite), cheesecake rhubarb-swirl, strawberry-basalmic, and honey-lavender to name a few. If you can't decide, you can always come back. Last time the family ahead of me was on their third visit of the day.
With cone in hand you can huddle under the eaves of nearby shops to escape the rain, or head over to Dolores Park to spread out on the lawn in the sunshine.
If short on time, customers can skip the line by purchasing a pint from the upright freezer by the cash registers.
Bi-Rite Creamery is located in San Francisco's Mission District, a.k.a foodie Mecca. It's easily accessibly by the Church Street Muni Station or the 16th Street Mission BART stop. If driving, I've always had luck parking on the north end of Dolores Park.
almost 7 years ago
SF's Unbeatable Creamery
Bi-Rite's flavors are incomparable to anything you've ever tasted before. The rich, creamy tastes of Earl Grey, salted caramel, and lavender (just to name a few) are indescribably delicious. Hand-crafted flavors and baked goods set them apart. Go ahead and get as many scoops as your heart desires.
Bi-Rite is known for its ridiculously long line that curves down the entire street—it's that good. If you can, head over mid-week when kids are at school and unfortunate souls are at work while we travelers bum around the globe. If you've never had a scoop from Bi-Rite Creamery, your world is about to change forever.
