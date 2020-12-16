Playa del Carmen Highlights
Collected by Bobby Heard , AFAR Local Expert
Av Benito Juárez Mz 217 Lt2, Ejidal, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Named after the mythical Alux drawn from Maya lore, this unusual restaurant is located inside a naturally formed cave. According to legend, Aluxes are the guardians of property and only appear at night. Born in the moonlight, they seek magical...
Calle Flamingo SN, Manzana 7, Lote 4, Av Luis Donaldo Colosio, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
A little off the beaten path, head North on the beach in Playa until you've reach the 30+ small boats anchored on the point to find this spot. Very relaxed vibe that serves up Mexican street food with a modern, balanced twist. You may want to stay...
Quinta Avenida Manzana No.34 Lote 1-2 Local A03, Centro, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
The newest kid on the block of shopping malls, this recently inaugurated upscale mall features many US chains such as Victoria's Secret. It's still a work in progress, but it's already become a favorite with locals.
Av. Benito Juárez, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
While planning a solo trip to Mexico, one is generally warned, "Don't talk to strangers." The truth of the matter is that the "strangers," or locals as I like to call them, know all the details of what to do, and most importantly, what to eat. So...
Playacar, 77717 Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico
It's hard to find a little bit of solace in Playa del Carmen's tourist mayhem, but if you leave Quinta Avenida behind and keep walking another 15 minutes or so south-west, you'll stumble across a small park with Mayan ruins. The scale is of course...
Ave. 10 y 1ra sur, C.C. Paseo del Carmen, Playacar, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Located near the ferry pier, this upscale, open-air colonial mall is a favorite with locals and visitors alike. A cobblestone path leads past a number of U.S. brands and boutiques such as American Apparel and Diesel. For coffee lovers, Starbucks...
Calle 10 Nte, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77720 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
A local favorite, Bar La Ranita (Little Frog) is attached to the Hotel Rana Cansada (Tired Frog) and has been around since 1984. The ambiance is laid back, but the prices are affordable and the margaritas pack a powerful punch.
Calle Quinta Avenida, Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Playa del Carmen’s winning charm emerges all along this wide pedestrian avenue, which runs parallel to the beach. Eateries here include everything from cheap fast food like Pizza Renzo to upscale restaurants and cafes; the best...
Palapa Suuk, Calle CTM (46) between avenida 5th and 10th, Luis Donaldo Colosio, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Look no further than Yoga by the Sea if you want an authentic yoga class in a beautiful outdoor setting. Located on the roof of the Soho Hotel.
Av 10 s/n, Calle 26 Nte Esq, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Be Playa's rooftop is a great spot for a view of the city. Wednesday's at 8, head here for a free movie night under the stars.
Calle 32 Norte, Gonzalo Guerrero, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Playa's legendary beach club on the most beautiful stretch of beach in the city. Mamita's is a can't miss spot if you want to have some fun and a few drinks with your toes in the sand.
Av. 1era. Norte Bis, Mz. 22, Lote 3, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Set in the heart of Playa, Lido's attracts a younger crowd and always has a great atmosphere. More affordable than other nearby beach clubs.
Quinta Avenida Manzana 71 Lote 1, Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Owned by arguably Mexico's most famous chef, Enrique Olvera of Pujol in Mexico City, Maiz de Mar marries traditional Mexican with modern flavours for the perfect balance of flavours. You will not get a bad meal here.
Centro, 77710 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Upon entering Dona Paula you will feel more like you're in someone's living room than a restaurant. Head here if you want a true Mexican experience with traditional and cheap food that is delicious.
