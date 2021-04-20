Xaman–Ha Ruins Bahía del Espíritu Santo

Mayan Ruins in Playa del Carmen It's hard to find a little bit of solace in Playa del Carmen's tourist mayhem, but if you leave Quinta Avenida behind and keep walking another 15 minutes or so south-west, you'll stumble across a small park with Mayan ruins.



The scale is of course nothing like Tulum, but the upside is that you won't have to share the Xaman-Ha ruins with hordes of other sightseers.



Just walk around and soak in a little of the ancient history. This is also a charming place to have a picnic, write a letter, or read a book.



