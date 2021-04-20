Where are you going?
Xaman–Ha Ruins

Bahía del Espíritu Santo
Mayan Ruins in Playa del Carmen Playa Del Carmen Mexico
Mayan Ruins in Playa del Carmen

It's hard to find a little bit of solace in Playa del Carmen's tourist mayhem, but if you leave Quinta Avenida behind and keep walking another 15 minutes or so south-west, you'll stumble across a small park with Mayan ruins.

The scale is of course nothing like Tulum, but the upside is that you won't have to share the Xaman-Ha ruins with hordes of other sightseers.

Just walk around and soak in a little of the ancient history. This is also a charming place to have a picnic, write a letter, or read a book.

A warm thank you:
My trip to Playa del Carmen was courtesy of Mahékal Beach Resort (http://www.mahekalbeachresort.com). The amazing folks at MedjetAssist (https://medjetassist.com) ensure that I take trips, not chances.



By Nina Dietzel , AFAR Ambassador
Original afar recommends co branded belmond maroma 2 %281%29.jpg?1502217508?ixlib=rails 0.3

