Ottawa Highlights
Collected by Cameron Walter
Long overlooked by travelers moving between Montreal and Toronto, Canada's Capital is in the midst of a mass cultural revitalization and foodie renaissance. Finally on the cusp of finding its identity, Ottawa offers much more than just a visit to Parliament Hill. With each year come dozens of new boutiques, locally inspired restaurants, an ever-expanding list of music and cultural festivals, improved green space and architectural revivals, and easy access to the bounty of Quebec.
93 Murray St, Ottawa, ON K1N 7B3, Canada
Rene Rodriguez's Navarra is a fusion tapas experience, with influences from all over Spain, as well as Latin America. The wine list is carefully curated, and there are a number of cocktails to get any evening started on the right foot, in a hip,...
315 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON K2P 0J8, Canada
There's a lot of soul in the bourbon-heavy cocktail menu at Union 613. Skip the restaurant bar upstairs in favor of the downstairs speakeasy where you can enjoy your choice of a classic cocktail, seasonal creation, or house specialty in a more...
Wellington St, Ottawa, ON K1A 0A6, Canada
Take a look around the back of Parliament Hill and you will find stunning views of the Gatineau Hills, the Ottawa River, the National Gallery and Victoria Island. Descend the 273 steps to the riverside and you can make your way back up again next...
55 Byward Market Square, Ottawa, ON K1N 9C3, Canada
ByWard Market is both a market, filling the block bounded by ByWard, William, York and George streets, and the name for the surrounding neighborhood. This is where Ottawa began, an area laid out by Lt. Col. John By who oversaw the construction of...
110 Murray St, Ottawa, ON K1N 5M6, Canada
Murray Street has all the makings of a nice evening, with a healthy selection of Old & New World wines, outstanding charcuterie, and a constantly changing menu that's upscale without being pretentious. It's a nice place for a leisurely meal, not...
Ottawa, ON, Canada
One of the great engineering feats of the 19th century, the Rideau Canal was constructed between 1826 to 1832 originally as a military and commercial waterway connecting the Canadian capital to Kingston, at the head of Lake Ontario. Today, it is...
380 Sussex Dr, Ottawa, ON K1N 9N4, Canada
Featuring the works of Tom Thomson, Emily Carr, and the Group of Seven, the National Gallery of Canada is one of the country’s premiere destinations for paintings, sculptures, and contemporary art. The building also hosts the Canadian Museum of...
250 City Centre Ave #112, Ottawa, ON K1R 1C7, Canada
Yes, Art Is In Bakery truly makes baking an art! Located inside a former industrial warehouse in Ottawa's west end, this edgy gastro-bakery blends the best elements of a Brooklyn eatery and a Parisian boulangerie. Even Ottawa Magazine cited it as...
442 Preston St, Ottawa, ON K1S 4N6, Canada
What goes with bacon-wrapped olives? A Brazzo! Bookers Bourbon, W&H Rare Old Oloroso Sherry, and West Indian orange bitters on top of two enormous ice cubes. A gin martini, however, wouldn’t go amiss either. This Little Italy bar, whose menu...
385 Sussex Dr, Ottawa, ON K1N 1J9, Canada
One of the most striking architectural accomplishments in Ottawa is the beautiful Notre Dame Cathedral Basilica—the city's oldest and largest church, with its origins dating to 1839. Whether or not you're religious (or even a fan of neo-gothic...
1 York St, Ottawa, ON K1N 6Z5, Canada
For a relaxing, leisurely evening in an upscale, yet laid-back atmosphere, check out Play near Byward Market-Parliament Hill. The menu is based on a host of small plates, not unlike tapas, and the wine list is extensive but not overwhelming.
1 Rideau St, Ottawa, ON K1N 8S7, Canada
Most of Canada’s 19th-century hotels, such as this one, were built by rail companies to house passengers. The limestone landmark, furnished with Louis XV–style decor, overlooks the parliament buildings. Expect exhibits this year to celebrate the...
1 Vimy Pl, Ottawa, ON K1A 0M8, Canada
The Canadian War Museum is among the most popular destinations for visitors, offering a look at Canada's military history on the front lines as well as at home. Often, the museum provides unique and unexpected insights, as with their summer 2013...
Ixelles, Belgium
This loft style guesthouse is a hidden gem in a vibrant part of Ixelles. It is in the African neighborhood of Matongé, surrounded by funky restaurants and shops that are walking distance to the bus and the Porte de Namur metro. Longue Vie is...
Rue Montagne aux Herbes Potagères 7, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
One of my favorite places to grab a beer and a snack is a la Mort Subite. Although it does become touristy, it is a civilized class of tourists who like to relax and grab a quiet beer and something to eat, unlike the more popular Delirium Cafe....
Brussels, Belgium
This is a weekend dedicated to Belgian beers. Small and big breweries present their beer on the Grand-Place. The entrance is free, the tastings have to be paid. And if you are not a beer fan, go for the amazing, fresh oysters sold by different...
Place du Jeu de Balle, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
After a March week that included a freak snowstorm, a windstorm, and pounding rain, we woke up to a sunny day in Brussels—a perfect day to explore the Jeu de Balle market. We walked by jumbles of scarves, old records, antique silverware, vintage...
