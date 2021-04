The Moonroom

Specializing in proper cocktails (that's right - real whiskey sours, complete with egg white) and small plates, the Moon Room in Little Italy brims with atmosphere reminiscent of London 's coolest bars in Shoreditch and Soho.Every night the beats range from UK trip-hop to French rap to post-punk and new wave, and the vibe is always laid-back and low-key, thanks partly to some of the house rules (no sports jerseys, no hollering, no trying to pick up, amongst others).Get an old fashioned. Order bacon-wrapped olives. Your senses will thank you.