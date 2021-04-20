The Moonroom
442 Preston St, Ottawa, ON K1S 4N6, Canada
| +1 613-231-2525
Sun - Sat 5pm - 2am
Martinis are Magical at The MoonroomWhat goes with bacon-wrapped olives? A Brazzo! Bookers Bourbon, W&H Rare Old Oloroso Sherry, and West Indian orange bitters on top of two enormous ice cubes. A gin martini, however, wouldn’t go amiss either. This Little Italy bar, whose menu lists where and when each cocktail was invented (ex: The Prohibition: Philadelphia; 1920), does classic cocktails strong and right. So sip a Gimlet or Sidecar in the intimate, dimly lit, inviting space, and let the night slip away.
Cocktails + Triphop = Ottawa's Chillest Bar
Specializing in proper cocktails (that's right - real whiskey sours, complete with egg white) and small plates, the Moon Room in Little Italy brims with atmosphere reminiscent of London's coolest bars in Shoreditch and Soho.
Every night the beats range from UK trip-hop to French rap to post-punk and new wave, and the vibe is always laid-back and low-key, thanks partly to some of the house rules (no sports jerseys, no hollering, no trying to pick up, amongst others).
Get an old fashioned. Order bacon-wrapped olives. Your senses will thank you.
