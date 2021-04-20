Place du Jeu de Balle Flea Market
Place du Jeu de Balle, 1000 Bruxelles, Belgium
Sun - Sat 8am - 2pm
The Calm Before and After the StormAfter a March week that included a freak snowstorm, a windstorm, and pounding rain, we woke up to a sunny day in Brussels—a perfect day to explore the Jeu de Balle market. We walked by jumbles of scarves, old records, antique silverware, vintage postcards, and loads of ashtrays (the bane of any market stall, I assume, because really, does anyone still buy ashtrays?) When I saw these two older gentlemen playing backgammon in that rare March sun, I shot a quick photo to capture the serenity, brightness, and intensity of the moment. That was right before one of them stood up, and shouted what I can only assume were obscenities in the not-oft heard Bruxellois dialect. His partner followed suit, and soon a loud volley of words flew back and forth across the board. Seconds later, they both took their seats and resumed the game as though they had never even moved.
The market is held Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.–2 p.m.
almost 7 years ago
Jeu de Balles cuties
Jeu de Balles is a quintessential flea market set in the heart of the Marolles District of Brussels that runs daily through the morning. My favorite time to go is on Sunday when the square is filled with the most vendors who sell anything from bric-a-brac to antique furniture. Since it is one of the city's most well-known markets, it's not always easy to find steals, but you can still manage to haggle a decent bargain. One of my favorite finds was a dealer who specialized in vintage, ceramic figurines full of quirk and character.