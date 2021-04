Place du Jeu de Balle Flea Market

The Calm Before and After the Storm

After a March week that included a freak snowstorm, a windstorm, and pounding rain, we woke up to a sunny day in Brussels —a perfect day to explore the Jeu de Balle market. We walked by jumbles of scarves, old records, antique silverware, vintage postcards, and loads of ashtrays (the bane of any market stall, I assume, because really, does anyone still buy ashtrays?) When I saw these two older gentlemen playing backgammon in that rare March sun, I shot a quick photo to capture the serenity, brightness, and intensity of the moment. That was right before one of them stood up, and shouted what I can only assume were obscenities in the not-oft heard Bruxellois dialect. His partner followed suit, and soon a loud volley of words flew back and forth across the board. Seconds later, they both took their seats and resumed the game as though they had never even moved.The market is held Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m.–2 p.m.